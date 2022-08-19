Calendar briefs

Ryan Williams "ELVIS" Show; 7 p.m., Aug. 19; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle with Soft Coup; 7-8 p.m.; Aug. 19, Uptown Circle, Uptown Circle Uptown Circle, Normal; The Town of Normal Cultural Arts Department produces a live music series of evening concerts at Uptown Circle from late spring into early fall. All performances are free and open to the public; https://go.evvnt.com/1282403-0.

LIVE @ Connie Link with Harvest Sons; 7-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 19, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal; Connie Link Amphitheatre is a unique outdoor venue that hosts a variety of live music, theatre, performing arts and children's programming presented by the Town of Normal Cultural Arts Department; https://go.evvnt.com/1282393-0.

VFW Auxiliary Post 454 annual group and bake sale; 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 19-20 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 21, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington.

Open Cockpit Day; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 20, Prairie Aviation Museum, 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

Fun in the Sun 5K; 2:30 p.m., Aug. 20, Green Gables Bar and Grill, 17485 E 2500 North Road, Hudson; burgers, drinks and music after the race; $20, cash only; in partnership with Lake Run Club and Style in Stereo.

John Meredith; 6:30-9 p.m., Aug. 20, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

LIVE @ Connie Link with Rory Book and the Volumes; 7-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 20, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal; Connie Link Amphitheatre is a unique outdoor venue that hosts a variety of live music, theatre, performing arts and children's programming presented by the Town of Normal Cultural Arts Department; https://go.evvnt.com/1282844-0.

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-10:30 a.m., Aug. 21, The Fairbury Fairgounds; serving biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; lunch will also be served 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 17-20, serving pulled pork sandwiches or hot dogs; carryouts and deliveries will be available; 815-848-6246.

Free Ice Breaker Open Skate Festival at the Arena; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Aug. 21, 101 S. Madison St., 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Title: 2nd Annual Ice Breaker Open Skate Festival Date: Sunday, August 21st Time: 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM Place: Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 South Madison Street Bloomington, Illinois Cost: Free, please; https://go.evvnt.com/1272164-0.

Architectural and Historical Scavenger Hunt of Ottawa; 3 p.m., Aug. 21, Reddick Mansion, 100 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa; $10 per person.

Holiday Pool - Summer Season Farewell Swim; 7-9 p.m.; Aug. 21, Holiday Pool, 800 McGregor St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Admission: Season Pool Pass Holders only. Pass Holders Must register online; https://go.evvnt.com/1155020-0.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; Aug. 22, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 1309-438-6333; The Ewing residence originally belonged to Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing. The residence was built between 1928 to 1929 after the couple returned from a trip around the world; https://go.evvnt.com/1187937-0.

Bloomington Ice Center School Spirit Night Open Skate - Sponsored by MetroNet; 6:30-8 p.m.; Aug. 26, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; family fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1168512-0.