Celebrating National Donate Life Month; 5-8 p.m.; April 7, Mandy Roeing Fine Art, 105 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 919-413-7897; Art for a cause -- Bloomington's newest art gallery is helping spread the word about becoming an organ donor during National Donate Life Month.

Jim & Tommy; 6:30-9 p.m.; April 7, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover.

Janet Durham; 7 p.m., April 7, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

37th Annual Auto Show and Swap Meet; 7 a.m., April 8, Exposition Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria; $10 donation; awards at 3:30 p.m.; 12 and under free with adult; free entry to those in wheelchair and one guest; show vehicles by invitation only; Sponsored by Early Ford V8 Club Central Illinois Regional Group 51; 309-202-2374; stude37@yahoo.com.

Eggs on the Square!; 9-11 a.m.; April 8, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-828-6297; 20,000 eggs will be filled with a mix of candy, small toys, and gifts that were donated by many local Bloomington-Normal businesses, totaling a value at over $5000!; https://go.evvnt.com/1629937-0.

Easter Egg Hunt; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; April 8, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-275-8120; This is a FREE Easter egg hunt for children, ages 3 - 12; https://go.evvnt.com/1641541-0.

2nd Annual Testicle Festival; 1 p.m., April 8, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 624, 205 E. Main St., Heyworth; wild game feast; live auction at 3 p.m.; $20 at the door; 50/50 raffle; t-shirts $20; all proceeds go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Twang; 6:30-9 p.m.; April 8, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge.

Transition Planning Committee Resource Fair; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., April 11, Heartland Community College, Astroth Community Education Center Normal; for students with disabilities and their parents to assist them with the transition from high school students to adulthood, seniors through age 22; open house style event; free; TPCCentralIllinois@gmail.com.

Contested Civil Liberties in 19th century McLean County; 7-8:30 p.m.; April 11, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-454-7153; Greg Koos will speak about the history of civil liberties in McLean County; https://go.evvnt.com/1636910-0.

2023 Student Annual; 9 a.m.- May 7, 5 p.m.; April 12, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; The 2023 Student Annual exhibits work by Illinois State University Students; https://go.evvnt.com/1627689-0.

Poetry and Discussion with Claudia Rankine; 4-5 p.m.; April 13, Memorial Center, 104 E. University Ave., Bloomington; Poetry reading and discussion with New York Times best-selling author Claudia Rankine. Discussion at 4pm in the Memorial Center on IWU campus; Reading at 7pm at the Normal Theater;

Towanda Lions Club ham and bean dinner; 4:30-7 p.m.; April 14, Towanda Community Building, 103 S. Jefferson St., Towanda; 309-838-7628; All you can eat ham and bean dinner.

All-Ages Drawing Workshop; 6-7 p.m.; April 14, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Join University Galleries staff for a drawing workshop inspired by our current exhibition, the 2023 Student Annual; https://go.evvnt.com/1627630-0.

Chamber Ensemble/Jazz Ensemble Spring Concert; 7 p.m., April 14, Becker Auditorium at Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka.