Vespasian Warner Library Spring Book Sale (Day 1); 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; April 21, Vespasian Warner Public Library District, 310 N. Quincy St., Clinton; Vespasian Warner Library Spring Book Sale.

The Untold Supernova Story of Dr. Titus Pankey; 3 p.m., April 21, Stevenson Hall, room 401, Illinois State University, Normal; sponsored by African American Studies; free and open to the public.

Chorale/Chamber Singers Spring Concert; 7 p.m., April 21, Becker Auditorium at Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka.

Marvin Lee; 7 p.m., April 21, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Breakfast Fundraiser; 7-10 a.m., April 22, Dooley Park, Dows; Serving eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits & gravy, casseroles, fresh fruit, sweets, juice and coffee, served buffet-style; Earth day activities; donations supported Dooley Park projects.

Vespasian Warner Library Spring Book Sale (Day Two); 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; April 22, Vespasian Warner Public Library District, 310 N. Quincy St., Clinton; Vespasian Warner Library Spring Book Sale.

2023 Annual Railroadiana Train Show and Banquet Program; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., April 22, Monticello Railway Museum Wabash Hall, 108 E. Livingston St., Monticello; Annual film festival starting at 3 p.m.; three trains will operate; lunch will served in the railcar diner at noon and a buffet dinner followed by presentation; Sponsored by The Illinois Traction Society.

Party for the Planet-Recycled Art Sculpture Contest at the Zoo; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; April 22, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Party for the Planet-Recycled Art Sculpture Contest at the Zoo Sat., April 22nd; https://go.evvnt.com/1484368-0.

Local Contemporary Romance Author Julie Navickas Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; 10 a.m.-noon; April 22, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Author Julie Navickas will be at Bobzbay on Saturday, April 22nd from 10AM - 12:00PM to sign books and chat about her writing process;

All-Ages Drawing Workshop; 12-1 p.m.; April 22, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Join University Galleries staff for a drawing workshop inspired by our current exhibition, the 2023 Student Annual; https://go.evvnt.com/1627652-0.

Party for the Planet-Earth Day at the Zoo; 12-3 p.m.; April 22, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Party for the Planet-Earth Day at the Zoo Sat., April 22nd - 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Join us as we kick off our month-long Party for the Planet Celebrations; https://go.evvnt.com/1484403-0.

Decades Open Skate; 1-3 p.m.; April 22, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Come skate through the decades at the Bloomington Ice Center; https://go.evvnt.com/1501422-0.

Jimi Dragonfly; 6:30-9 p.m.; April 22, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge;

Dreamworks' Madagascar The Musical; 7-9 p.m.; April 22, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $45; Get ready to "Move It, Move It!"; https://go.evvnt.com/1379690-0.

Heartland Community College Japanese Cultural Festival; 11 a.m.- April 25, 5 p.m.; April 24, 1500 W. Raab Road, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal; Heartland Community College is hosting a two-day Japanese Cultural Festival on April 24 and 25; https://go.evvnt.com/1666447-0.

FCSP Meeting/Spring Banquet; 6:30 p.m., April 25, Bloomington Country Club; Dinner music will be "The Fabulous Forties to the Tik Tok Twenties" by Patty Ryan-Fouts.

Concerts for Kids, Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 10-11 a.m.; April 27, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 217-522-2838; $7; Concerts for Kids Goes to Paris with your Illinois Symphony Orchestra!; https://go.evvnt.com/1637554-0.

Workers Memorial Day; 6-6:45 a.m.; April 28, White Oak Park, 1514 N. Cottage, Bloomington; 309-208-1120; Honoring workers killed on the job; https://go.evvnt.com/1661885-0.