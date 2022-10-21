Calendar briefs

Jim & Tommy; acoustic rock; 6:30-9 p.m., Oct. 21, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Family Fun Night & Silent Auction, hosted by The Friends of The Autism Place and the H.E.A.L. Foundation, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Illinois State University Alumni Center, 1110 N. Main St., Normal. Balloon artists, live music, selfie station, carnival games, That Kids Place sensory museum, cash bar & bake sale, 50/50 raffle, silent auction and more. $15 per person or $20 per family. https://www.facebook.com/events/601284954793006

Tim Parrish; 7 p.m., Oct. 21; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

VFW Post 454 Ground Pounder 22; 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Oct. 22, Keg Grove Brewing Company, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington; free, but must sign waiver; ruck march to end veteran suicide; 4.7 miles; Connect Transit providing shuttled back to Keg Grove after ruck march; participants are asked to bring rucks/backpacks and canned food items; midwestfoodbank.org/about-main/mission-methods to see a list of recommended items.

Gulf, Mobile & Ohio Railroad Historical Society railroad show; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Oct. 22, Holiday Inn Bloomington-Normal, an IHG Hotel, 8 Traders Circle, Normal; A railroad show selling models, books & memorabilia; https://go.evvnt.com/1323698-0.

Utica Fall Festival; 12:30-3 p.m., Oct. 22, New Village Hall, 248 Canal St., Utica; games, crafts, face painting, s'more making, bounce houses and more.

Miller Park Zoo's Spooktacular; 5-8 p.m.; Oct. 22, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Halloween at the Zoo!; https://go.evvnt.com/1378700-0.

Homes of Hope's 14th Annual Draw Down Event; 5-9 p.m.; Oct. 22, Loyal Order of Moose, 614 IAA Drive, Bloomington; 309-862-0607; $100; Don’t miss your chance to win the grand prize of $2000! The Draw Down is a reverse raffle with cash prize winners drawn all night. Ticket includes food, a band, Blackjack, loser's pools and more. FUN!; https://go.evvnt.com/1338793-0.

Biscuits N Gravy Band *Halloween Costume Party* Cash Prizes!; 6-9 p.m.; Oct. 22, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 313 S. Main St., Bloomington; Open to the public. No cover! *Halloween Costume Party*. It’ll be fun, she said…. Don't want to dress up? That’s OK too, but be there!; https://go.evvnt.com/1334655-0.

Springfield Ballet's The Little Mermaid; 7 p.m.- Oct. 23, 2 p.m.; Oct. 22, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 217-544-1967; $23 to $43; Springfield Ballet presents The Little Mermaid at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts on October 22 and 23, 2022; https://go.evvnt.com/1374287-0.

Miller Park Zoo's Spooktacular; 12-3 p.m.; Oct. 23, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Halloween Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1378705-0.

FCSP Meeting; 6:30 p.m., Oct. 25, The ART Station, 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal; Art Education as a Catalyst for Social Change presentation by Hannah Johnson and Joey Hatch; sponsored by Family and Consumer Science Professionals of McLean County.

LIVE2LEAD BloNo; 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; Oct. 27, Illinois State University: Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal; 866-601-1590; $97; LIVE2LEAD is an a simulcast rebroadcast event developed by The John Maxwell Company featuring leadership & business experts. Visit www.LIVE2LEADBloNo.com for tickets and sponsorship opportunties!; https://go.evvnt.com/1315199-0.

Beyond the Norm 2022 Juror Lecture; 3-4 p.m.; Oct. 27, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Printmaker and exhibition juror Carmon Colangelo will give a lecture about his selections for the show; https://go.evvnt.com/1367368-0.

Beyond the Norm 2022 Exhibition Reception; 4-6 p.m.; Oct. 27, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Opening reception for the exhibition "Beyond the Norm 2022."; https://go.evvnt.com/1363691-0.

Trunk or Treat!; 5-7 p.m.; Oct. 28, Second Pres, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington; 309-828-6297; Join us in Downtown Bloomington in the Jefferson St. Parking Lot at Second Pres for our annual Trunk-or-Treat!;

Freaky Friday Fright Night Open Skate; 6:30-8 p.m.; Oct. 28, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Halloween Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1312528-0.