Friday Nite Fish Fry; 5:30-7 p.m., March 24, The Bloomington Knights of Columbus, Council 574, 1706 R T Dunn Drive, Bloomington; fish and shrimp, grilled cheese meal or sandwich also available.

Oh, Scrap!; 9 a.m.- March 25, 6 p.m.; March 24, 7539 Little Galilee Road, 7539 Little Galilee Road, Clinton; When Life gives you scraps, make quilts!; https://go.evvnt.com/1455091-0.

Cinderella at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; March 24, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; As the second musical in their historic 100th season, Community Players Theatre presents the classic and magical musical Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella; https://go.evvnt.com/1556046-0.

Gibson City Bible Church Global Outreach Conference; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., March 25 and 9 a.m-11:30 a.m., March 26, Gibson City Bible Church, 309 State Route 47, Gibson City; 217-784-5702.

POP! Spring Art Market; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; March 25, Funk Farms Trust, 5959 N. 1100 E. Road, Shirley; Local and regional artists are popping up with handmade art and fine craft that will shake off the winter blues and put a spring in your step!; https://go.evvnt.com/1614050-0.

Learn about Butterflies Day at Miller Park Zoo; 12-3 p.m.; March 25, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1483947-0.

Art Around You: Exhibition Tour and Workshop; 1-2 p.m.; March 25, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; All ages art making workshop, inspired by University Galleries' exhibition "Glass, Metal, Thread: Building Our Observable World."; https://go.evvnt.com/1502819-0.

Film Screening: Hairy Who and the Chicago Imagists; 2-4 p.m.; March 25, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Screening of the film "Hairy Who and the Chicago Imagists," in conjunction with University Galleries' exhibition of Imagist art, "Wolf's Clothing."; https://go.evvnt.com/1502690-0.

Mix. Fuze. Evolve: Welcome to the Neuroverse Part 1; 2-5 p.m., March 25, Hansen Student Center at Illinois Wesleyan University, 300 E. Beecher St., Bloomington; BCAI-CAH Cultural Arts and Humanities; scholarship fundraiser; bcaiarts.org.

Sarah & The Underground; 6:30-9 p.m.; March 25, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge;

Cinderella at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; March 25, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; As the second musical in their historic 100th season, Community Players Theatre presents the classic and magical musical Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella; https://go.evvnt.com/1556047-0.

Central Illinois Numismatic Association's 33rd Annual Spring Coin Show; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., March 26, Northfield Center I, 3210 Northfield Drive, Springfield; 70 dealer tables; $1 admission; members and children free; early bird admission $20, 7-9 a.m.; U.S. & Foreign Coins, Ancient & Modern Coins; Gold & Silver Bullion; American Eagles; and Paper money; 217-528-7634.

Brunch with MIOpera at Biaggi's: An Afternoon Gala and Fundraiser; 12-3 p.m.; March 26, Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano, 3010 E. Empire St., Bloomington; 309-838-9011; $75; PASSION. MUSIC. FOOD. Join MIOpera as we take you on a musical tour of our last 12 seasons of Opera and Musical Theater performances. It will truly be a feast for all your senses; https://go.evvnt.com/1594820-0.

Jimi Dragonfly; 1-4 p.m.; March 26, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge;

Cinderella at Community Players Theatre; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; March 26, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; As the second musical in their historic 100th season, Community Players Theatre presents the classic and magical musical Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella; https://go.evvnt.com/1556048-0.

2023 Red Note Music Festival; 8 p.m., March 26-30, Normal Theater, Kemp Recital Hall and Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall at Illinois State University, Normal; featuring Utario Duo, Momenta Quartet, Music of George Tsontakis and Melinda Wagner, and more.

Frog WatchUSA-Citizen Science Program Training at the Zoo (Two Sessions); 5:30-7:30 p.m.; March 28, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Frog WatchUSA-Citizen Science Program Training at the Zoo Tues., March 28th (session 1) & Thurs., March 30th (session 2) 5:30 PM-7:30 PM; https://go.evvnt.com/1484322-0.

Garry Mullen & The Works "One Night of Queen"; 7 p.m., March 29, Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington; $39+.

Trans Day of Visibility Sashay; 4:30 p.m., March 30, Multicultural Center, 301 S. Main St., Normal; sponsored by the Illinois State University Queer Coalition; rally at 5:20 p.m.

All-Ages Drawing Workshop; 2-3 p.m.; March 31, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free drop-in drawing workshop for all ages; https://go.evvnt.com/1534203-0.

Drawing Workshop for Adults; 2-3 p.m.; March 31, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free drop-in drawing workshop for adults; https://go.evvnt.com/1534166-0.

Friday Nite Fish Fry; 5:30-7 p.m., March 31, The Bloomington Knights of Columbus, Council 574, 1706 R T Dunn Drive, Bloomington; fish and shrimp, grilled cheese meal or sandwich also available.

Jim & Tommy; 6:30-9 p.m.; March 31, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge.