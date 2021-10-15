 Skip to main content
Calendar of events

Calendar briefs

Gallery walk with alumna Caroline Kent; 3-4 p.m.; Oct. 15, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; 309-798-0375; Gallery walk with alumna Caroline Kent. Meet the artist and hear her discuss works in the current exhibition What the stars can’t tell us; https://go.evvnt.com/857910-0.

Pack the Arena: Redbird Volleyball; 6-9 p.m.; Oct. 15, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us as we take on Loyola-Chicago!; https://go.evvnt.com/866929-0.

Mike Porter; 7 p.m., Oct. 15, Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Fall Colors Weekend; Oct. 16-17, Starved Rock State Park, 2678 E. 875th Road, Oglesby, IL; guided tours through the fall foliage; register at starvedrock.org.

Brews for a Cause; 12-7 p.m.; Oct. 16, Lil Beaver Brewery, 5 Finance Drive, Bloomington; 309-454-5552; Brews for a Cause supports the Breast in Show fundraiser for patients of Community Health Care Clinic;

ISU Football vs. North Dakota State; 2-6 p.m.; Oct. 16, Hancock Stadium, N. Main Street, Normal; 309-438-8000; $40; ISU Football presents the 100th Homecoming in Illinois State history! Don't miss out on this one-time opportunity!; https://go.evvnt.com/847573-0.

Redbird Volleyball vs Valparaiso; 7-10 p.m.; Oct. 16, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us as we face Valparaiso!; https://go.evvnt.com/866934-0.

Illinois State Soccer vs. Drake; 1-3 p.m.; Oct. 17, Adelaide Soccer Field, 500 N. Adelaide St., Normal; HEIDECKE DAY + ALUMNI DAY + 25 YEARS OF REDBIRD SOCCER; https://go.evvnt.com/835723-0.

Oktoberfest Rotary Run; 2-5 p.m.; Oct. 17, Union Park, 1750 General Electric Road, Bloomington; $25; Every third Sunday in October is our Annual Oktoberfest 5K Run and 1 mile Fun Walk! This run/walk is a fundraiser to support BN Sunrise Rotary’s Youth Services and the CCHS Rotaract Club; https://go.evvnt.com/911088-0.

Prairie Wind Ensemble; 2 p.m., Oct. 17,in the Bertha Frank Performing Arts Center at Morton High School; free admission; donations accepted; masks required; prairiewindensemble.com.

Fall Choral Concert; 3 p.m., Oct. 17, Pontiac Township High School Auditorium; free.

A Sense of Place: Landscape Paintings by Douglas C. Johnson; 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal; Joe McCauley Gallery at Heartland Community College presents A Sense of Place: Landscape Paintings by Douglas C. Johnson, running October 18 - December 15. The exhibit is free and open to the public; https://go.evvnt.com/910660-0.

The Central Illinois Woodworkers Club meeting; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Oct. 18, Normal Township Hall, 304 E. Mulberry St., Normal; 309-829-2283; The Central Illinois Woodworkers Club October meeting; https://go.evvnt.com/908591-0.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngoze Ezike to speak on health equity; 6-7 p.m.; Oct. 19, Normal; 309-438-1100; Dr. Ezike’s virtual presentation, “Exploring Health Equity in Illinois: Discussing the Vision for the Future” will explore health equity, not only in definition but how equity looks in practice; https://go.evvnt.com/913549-0.

Celebration of Illinois Music; 7 p.m., Oct. 21; with blues musicians John Kattke and Dave Specter; Union Theater, The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield; Tickets available at bit.ly/ALPLMblues.

MCCA Night: Redbird Volleyball; 6-9 p.m.; Oct. 22, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us as we take on UNI for MCCA Night!; https://go.evvnt.com/866935-0.

