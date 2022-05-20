Calendar briefs

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Sound of Illinois chorus performs at the the Illinois District of the Barbershop Harmony Society contest in 2021. The chorus' 80th anniversary spring show is May 14 at Heartland Community College.

 JIM FERRIER, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH

Gary Osterhoff; 7 p.m., May 20; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

CPR Certification Class, Hosted by Thrive Housing; 9 a.m.-noon; May 21, Youthbuild McLean County, 360 Wylie Drive, Normal; (309) 846-0262; Thrive Housing, a local affordable housing non-profit organization, is hosting certification classes. Up to 50% of the course fees will then be donated back to Thrive Housing; https://go.evvnt.com/1119242-0.

Resume Workshop; 12-1 p.m.; May 21, Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. Third St., Fairbury; 815-692-3231; Dominy Memorial Library is hosting a free Resume Workshop presented by Livingston Workforce Services on Saturday, May 21st from 12p – 1p; https://go.evvnt.com/1129532-0.

Home Opener: FC Diablos vs Rockford FC; 6:45-9 p.m.; May 21, Fred Carlton Field, 1202 E. Locust St., Bloomington; $7; FC Diablos opens up the 2022 Midwest Premier League season at Fred Carlton Field - Bloomington High School against Rockford FC. Join us as we look to earn the first 3 points of the 2022 MWPL season; https://go.evvnt.com/1149579-0.

Prairie Flyers: A Century of Aviation in DeWitt County; 7-8 p.m., May 21, DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn, Clinton; VIP Exhibit Preview Event; Sponsored by the The Thorp Family, Moore & Warner, Sessions Electric and Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Kenny Honecker Tribute Show; 7 p.m., May 21, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-7780-0990.

Tiki Twins; classic rock, blues, boogie, rockabilly; 6:30-9:00 p.m., May 21, PK UnKorked, 822 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; no cover.

Veterans Fair; 3 p.m., May 24, Keg Grove Brewery, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington; Sponsored by Central Illinois Veteran-Warriors; discussion of veteran organization services; free and open to the public.

