Calendar briefs

Gary Osterhoff; 7 p.m., May 20; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

CPR Certification Class, Hosted by Thrive Housing; 9 a.m.-noon; May 21, Youthbuild McLean County, 360 Wylie Drive, Normal; (309) 846-0262; Thrive Housing, a local affordable housing non-profit organization, is hosting certification classes. Up to 50% of the course fees will then be donated back to Thrive Housing; https://go.evvnt.com/1119242-0.

Resume Workshop; 12-1 p.m.; May 21, Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. Third St., Fairbury; 815-692-3231; Dominy Memorial Library is hosting a free Resume Workshop presented by Livingston Workforce Services on Saturday, May 21st from 12p – 1p; https://go.evvnt.com/1129532-0.

Home Opener: FC Diablos vs Rockford FC; 6:45-9 p.m.; May 21, Fred Carlton Field, 1202 E. Locust St., Bloomington; $7; FC Diablos opens up the 2022 Midwest Premier League season at Fred Carlton Field - Bloomington High School against Rockford FC. Join us as we look to earn the first 3 points of the 2022 MWPL season; https://go.evvnt.com/1149579-0.

Prairie Flyers: A Century of Aviation in DeWitt County; 7-8 p.m., May 21, DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn, Clinton; VIP Exhibit Preview Event; Sponsored by the The Thorp Family, Moore & Warner, Sessions Electric and Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Kenny Honecker Tribute Show; 7 p.m., May 21, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-7780-0990.

Tiki Twins; classic rock, blues, boogie, rockabilly; 6:30-9:00 p.m., May 21, PK UnKorked, 822 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; no cover.

Veterans Fair; 3 p.m., May 24, Keg Grove Brewery, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington; Sponsored by Central Illinois Veteran-Warriors; discussion of veteran organization services; free and open to the public.