 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Calendar of events

Calendar briefs

110121-blm-loc-4halloweensun (copy)

Pictured is Atlanta's Kerry Rich, right, and her pony, Star. The two won first place for the pet and owner costume contest round on Halloween, 2021. This year's contest, hosted by Pet Central Helps, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lil Beaver Brewery in Bloomington.  

 Brendan Denison

Trunk or Treat!; 5-7 p.m.; Oct. 28, Second Pres, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington; 309-828-6297; Join us in Downtown Bloomington in the Jefferson St. Parking Lot at Second Pres for our annual Trunk-or-Treat!

Freaky Friday Fright Night Open Skate; 6:30-8 p.m.; Oct. 28, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Halloween Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1312528-0.

Sarah & The Underground; 6:30-9 p.m., Oct. 29, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Hot Club of San Francisco; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Oct. 29, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $10; Live Jazz music!; https://go.evvnt.com/1379640-0.

Pet Central Helps 2nd Annual Pet Halloween Costume Contest; 2 p.m., Oct. 30, Lil Beaver Brewery, 5 Finance Drive, Bloomington; $10 per pet. 

Trunk or Treat; 4-5:30 p.m.; Oct. 30, Calvary Baptist Church, 1017 N. School St., Normal; 309-454-4479; Bring your whole family to our church parking lot and walk through decorated cars to get some candy!

Trick-or-Treating at Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; Oct. 31, 48 Sunset Road, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 1309-438-6333; Trick-or -Treat at Ewing Manor, children of all ages will enjoy seeing the manor decorated and receive a treat; https://go.evvnt.com/1366592-0.

Panel Discussion on the History and Practice of Printmaking; 3-4 p.m.; Nov. 1, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; A panel discussion with four experts on the history and practice of printmaking; https://go.evvnt.com/1367403-0.

Panel Discussion with Design Streak Studio Alumni; 3-4 p.m.; Nov. 3, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; A panel discussion with alumni of ISU's Design Streak Studio, presented in conjunction with the "Designing Discoveries" exhibition; https://go.evvnt.com/1367419-0.

"Designing Discoveries" Exhibition Reception; 4-6 p.m.; Nov. 3, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; An opening reception for the "Designing Discoveries" exhibition at University Galleries; https://go.evvnt.com/1367431-0.

Mike Porter; 7 p.m., Nov. 4; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News