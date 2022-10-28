Calendar briefs

Trunk or Treat!; 5-7 p.m.; Oct. 28, Second Pres, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington; 309-828-6297; Join us in Downtown Bloomington in the Jefferson St. Parking Lot at Second Pres for our annual Trunk-or-Treat!

Freaky Friday Fright Night Open Skate; 6:30-8 p.m.; Oct. 28, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Halloween Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1312528-0.

Sarah & The Underground; 6:30-9 p.m., Oct. 29, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Hot Club of San Francisco; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Oct. 29, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $10; Live Jazz music!; https://go.evvnt.com/1379640-0.

Pet Central Helps 2nd Annual Pet Halloween Costume Contest; 2 p.m., Oct. 30, Lil Beaver Brewery, 5 Finance Drive, Bloomington; $10 per pet.

Trunk or Treat; 4-5:30 p.m.; Oct. 30, Calvary Baptist Church, 1017 N. School St., Normal; 309-454-4479; Bring your whole family to our church parking lot and walk through decorated cars to get some candy!

Trick-or-Treating at Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; Oct. 31, 48 Sunset Road, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 1309-438-6333; Trick-or -Treat at Ewing Manor, children of all ages will enjoy seeing the manor decorated and receive a treat; https://go.evvnt.com/1366592-0.

Panel Discussion on the History and Practice of Printmaking; 3-4 p.m.; Nov. 1, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; A panel discussion with four experts on the history and practice of printmaking; https://go.evvnt.com/1367403-0.

Panel Discussion with Design Streak Studio Alumni; 3-4 p.m.; Nov. 3, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; A panel discussion with alumni of ISU's Design Streak Studio, presented in conjunction with the "Designing Discoveries" exhibition; https://go.evvnt.com/1367419-0.

"Designing Discoveries" Exhibition Reception; 4-6 p.m.; Nov. 3, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; An opening reception for the "Designing Discoveries" exhibition at University Galleries; https://go.evvnt.com/1367431-0.

Mike Porter; 7 p.m., Nov. 4; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.