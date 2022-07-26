Recession Proofing

We can argue until the cows come home about whether we have entered into a Global Recession, but the fact is that small business entrepreneurs are feeling stress about safeguarding the livelihoods of their employees and preserving their already enormous investment in their enterprises. They’re like a boxer on the ropes getting hit with one haymaker after another: Covid 19, the Ukraine conflict, the spike in transportation costs, supply chain disruptions, and more.

At the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC), we are working with our clients to weather these economic blows and I truly believe that they’ll be stronger for coming through them.

Imagine someone who gets a health warning to lose weight. They need to cut calories but must also incorporate life/behavioral changes. But things get better in the long run. After losing the weight, what’s left the lifestyle changes carry on improving wellness going forward. Similarly, your business can come through this economy stronger.

Here’s the start of a checklist of things to consider, to steer your small concern past the current economic challenges to a permanently healthier business on the other side:

Focus on your cash flow. Make certain that you have a crystal clear understanding of how cash flows through you business. Search for and eliminate unnecessary (“like to have”) expenses. Minimize your accounts receivable. Perhaps provide incentives for early payment. Think about an up-front “membership” or “subscription” for your customers.

Focus on what you do best; what you’re known for. Almost all economists agree that recession proofing means investing primarily in your core competencies. It’s probably not the time launch divergent products and services. Don’t overlook new and diverse revenue streams. They are important. But make certain they are tied to already successful products or services.

Focus on current and recent customers. It’s conventional wisdom that developing customers you already have is less costly than prospecting for new ones. Your marketing efforts, at this time, should prioritize engaging your customer base to keep coming back. Don’t stop spending on marketing, just do it with your loyal supporters in a way that is likely to reap rewards.

Don’t get me wrong. There are no absolute formulas for success in this difficult economic climate. For example, the textbooks are full of case studies of individuals who made a fortune by “doubling down” during periods of economic compression. “Buying low,” if you will. But that’s a risky proposition that requires a lot of thought, discussion, and planning.

Why not reach out to the SBDC and let’s get together to talk about how the economy affects your business? (www.mcleancosbdc.org)

‘Till next time. Let’s go shop local!