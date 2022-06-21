Communications and the Small Business

The product or service offered by your business is near the best-in-class. You’ve surrounded yourself with good people and are following a first-rate business plan. Yet, something’s off. You’re not quite hitting the level of success you’ve planned for and, in fact, need to achieve.

You’re in good company! Quite often, in fact, we meet new small business owners, at the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC), that face similar challenges. After some questioning and analysis, we usually channel the Chain Gang captain/warden played by Strother Martin in the award winning 1967 film “Cool Hand Luke,” who intones the iconic and unforgettable line, “What we have HERE, is a FAILURE to COMMUNICATE.”

You know, human beings have developed so many ways to communicate verbally and non-verbally, it is so easy to take it for granted. But actually, communication in every channel – externally to your customers and suppliers, and internally to your associates – is essential to success and profits. You need to take a deliberate and well-planned approach to it.

Here’s a very short checklist to get you started:

Don’t forget about the good-old-fashioned telephone. Sometimes the fastest and preferred way for customers to get the answer to a question is clicking on the phone link on your webpage. Besides, that personal touch is great for client engagement. Spend a few bucks to have a dedicated business phone number. It keeps your customer calls all in one place and also ensures your privacy.

Find a way to get the email addresses of your customers and prospects. Maintaining an up-to-date email list gives you a chance to communicate regularly with your clientele. You can provide all sorts of promotional material and information, as well as deals and special reasons to come into the store or visit your website. Your outreach should be truly informative, creative, regular, but not intrusively too frequent. And just in case, provide some way of “unsubscribing.”

Monitor that social media! Two-way communication is so important. Customers want to be heard! Also, most social media “suites” offer a basic form of social media monitoring, so you can check on the general buzz about your brand and your business to see if you have a problem, or if you need to make an adjustment.

Over communicate within your organization. Employees’ number one complaint is always, “The communication is terrible around here.” Have regular meetings and communication with individuals as well as with the team.

This is a real Cliff-Notes summary of good small-business comms. Let’s give your communications a check-up! Reach out to the SBDC and let’s talk about solutions. (www.mcleancosbdc.org) It’s what we do! ‘ Till next time. Let’s go shop local!

