Social Media is a Long-Game

Expecting immediate tangible return from your first social media posts is like expecting to lose ten pounds from a week of dieting. Unfortunately, neither of those things happen in the real world!

We often hear frustration from our small-business clients at the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC), who have recently begun to sail the waters of Facebook or Instagram or TikTok. “Why am I not trending? Why hasn’t my idea gone viral? What did I do wrong?”

Well, they probably didn’t make any mistakes at all.

Developing social media that drives sales and creates loyal, engaged customers takes a lot of strategic planning, a lot of work, and a lot of time. It’s truly a long-game.

Like every aspect of running a small business, particularly the marketing and branding efforts, everything begins with a clear strategy. You need to outline a social media plan that clearly delineates your crucial objectives and messages that will align with and emphasize your brand.

Here are a few other ways to consider your social media effort:

Think of it as your art. First and foremost, a painting or sculpture has to bring enjoyment to the artist. The audience will follow. Your social media should be a genuine representation of who you are. If you provide content that interests or appeals to you, it will carry a consistent, authentic voice or “brand.”

Think of it as your FAQs. When customers adore something about your product or service, post about it. When someone has a difficulty or a question, answer it in a post. Your social media can become a repository of product benefits and explanations of how-to and why. You’ll know you’re getting there when you can answer someone’s question by saying, “Oh, we have a post about that!”

Think of it as community service. Your enterprise’s charitable donations and community service have no short-term ROI, but they are valuable over the long haul in creating advocates for your business and solidifying your brand. They also feel good and do good. Why not use social media to provide a free community resource of content in your area of expertise?

Like any athlete or entertainer you love and admire, a super-successful social media marketer has created a plan, put in a lot of hard work, and displayed persistence and patience to achieve their star status. There really are no “overnight successes.” That’s simply an illusion.

Is your social media response not quite what you want? Reach out to us at the Illinois SBDC of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (www.mcleancosbdc.org) and we’ll give you some perspective, feedback, and alternate ideas!

‘ Till next time, Let’s go shop local!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0