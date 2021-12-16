Watch now: Rivian to hire up to 1,000 more workers in Normal

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive plans to hire 800 to 1,000 additional workers at its Normal plant by the middle of 2022, the company said Thursday.

The details were part of the company's announcement of a battery and manufacturing center being developed outside Atlanta.

It would the company's second manufacturing site, after the former Mitsubishi plant purchased in 2017. The company's R1T pickup truck, R1S sport-utility vehicle and an electric delivery vehicle are being assembled there.

In announcing the Georgia project, Rivian said plans are in the works for a 623,000-square-foot expansion in Normal, which will bring the total footprint to 4 million square feet and a capacity of 200,000 vehicles a year. The current capacity is about 150,000 vehicles.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos on Thursday said Rivian’s Georgia expansion is good news for the company and will allow them to keep up as demand increases.

“It’s very fulfilling to see them go from concept to actual manufacturing of vehicles, we’re very, very proud of what they’ve been able to do in a short period of time,” Koos said Thursday afternoon.

Last week, Koos indicated the Twin Cities are in talks with other Central Illinois municipal leaders on how to solidify the region as a powerhouse for economic development. He said Bloomington-Normal can leverage recent successes like Rivian and Ferrero, which broke ground in October on its first chocolate processing facility in North America.

“I think there are a lot of factors for why Illinois made sense (for Rivian),” Koos said Thursday. “It made sense to Mitsubishi years ago. The fact that we have such good infrastructure, we have a strong transportation network, we have an educated work force — there’s just a lot here that makes that work.”

The expansion puts Rivian on the same playing field as other global competitors such as GM and Ford, said Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.

"For us, it's brand recognition form the company itself," said Hoban. "Rivian still has plans to expand here, so this is not an either-or type of situation. We're looking forward to their continued growth in Bloomington-Normal and the state of Georgia."

The company is expecting to spend $5 billion for the Atlanta-area project.

The Southern California-based electric vehicle startup has been scouting locations, with reports of possibilities including sites in Arizona and Michigan, for the factory. Fort Worth, Texas, offered a $440 million incentive package for the project.

The hiring details were disclosed in the company's earnings report also released Thursday that showed a $1.23 billion net loss in the third quarter due to costs from starting production of its pickup truck. The company said in its first public earnings report since its initial stock offering that it lost $12.21 per share for the quarter. Revenue was $1 million from deliveries of 11 pickups.

The loss came about one month after the company's $13.7 billion initial public stock offering in November.

Rivian said Thursday that net orders of its R1T electric pickup increased to 71,000 as of Wednesday.

Shares of the company tumbled more than 10% to $97.94 in after-hours trading after dropping 5.3% during business hours.

The company also said it lost $2.23 billion for the first nine months of the year.

Rivian blamed losses mainly on labor and overhead costs as it ramps up large-scale production at its factory in Normal.

“In the near term, we expect this dynamic - of vehicle production being significantly less than our manufacturing capacity - will continue to have a negative drag on gross profit as we ramp production of the R1T, R1S (SUV) and EDV (commercial van)," Rivian said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

