top story
HOLIDAYS 2021

Watch now: Bloomington Christmas display an annual 'showstopper'

122521-blm-loc-1erectorset

Bill Streenz, owner of Bill's Key and Lock Shop, 1509 N. Clinton Blvd., Bloomington, adjusts his Gilbert Erector Set giant Ferris Wheel on Friday. Streenz has 22 unique sets on display in the shop.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Bloomington's Bill Streenz is still a kid at heart as he displays the area's private Erector set collection. READ MORE HERE.

BLOOMINGTON — Walking into Bill’s Key and Lock Shop may resemble entering Santa’s workshop.

The sound of turning toy models with an occasional hammer smack and the sight of Ferris wheels, carousels, airplanes, parachutes and model trains fills the Bloomington business during the holiday season.

Bill Streenz received his first toy model set at 12 years old for Christmas.

Years later, he dug it out for his son, Andy, when his son reached about the same age. Streenz started buying more and more sets at garage sales, flea markets and from other sellers.

Starting as a small display of a couple large, rare train locomotive models, it turned into an annual set up of 22 Gilbert metal erector models around Christmastime.

122521-blm-loc-2erectorset

Bill Streenz , owner of Bill's Key and Lock Shop, 1509 N. Clinton Blvd., Bloomington, adjusts the Gilbert Erector Set parachute ride in his shop on Friday. The set was based on a ride at the Coney Island amusement park.

Other models include a robot with an attached carousel and a spinning Seattle Space Needle.

“Well, I had them and just like all the other stuff I’ve got on display around, I like to see them myself and I thought maybe other people would like to see them, too,” Streenz said. “And, of course, Christmas season is the time for toys, so we did it that way.”

The display is assembled the day after Thanksgiving and is taken down the first Monday after New Year’s Day, which this year will be Jan. 3.

Streenz said it typically takes a full day to set up the models. But since the business moved four years ago to its current location with larger storage space, most of the models don’t need to be taken apart.

“My grandson, that’s Andy’s son, he’s 10 years old and he helps with it, in fact, you couldn’t keep him from it,” Streenz said. “He starts getting models out about October, seeing if they run.”

122521-blm-loc-3erectorset

A tiny jumper rides a parachute down on Bill Streenz's Gilbert Erector set parachute ride.

Gilbert USA, which made the erector sets, has a national club, and members attend annual shows. Streenz brought his 5-foot Ferris wheel set to the national meet in July in Elk Grove Village, about 25 miles northwest of Chicago.

His 1947 model Ferris wheel "was a showstopper," Streenz said. "There was probably about 40 or 50 exhibitors that had models."

The 5-foot Ferris wheel is Streenz's largest set, taking up the majority of one table.

He said there’s hardly any more room for additional models at their 1509 N. Clinton Blvd, Bloomington, business.

Bill’s Key and Lock Shop opened about 45 years ago in uptown Normal. It used to have two locations, and each had its own Christmas display, he said.

He likened the task of building a model to the work he’s done for the past 45 years.

“The patience it takes to put something like this together is similar to the tedious patience of having to work with little, tiny multi-thousandths parts inside locks. It’s something to do with your hands,” Streenz said.

122521-blm-loc-4erectorset

The Seattle Space Needle hovers over the collection of Gilbert Erector sets owned by Bill Streenz , owner of Bill's Key and Lock Shop, 1509 N. Clinton Blvd., Bloomington, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Streenz has 22 unique sets on display in his shop from the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas.

New and returning customers admire the displays. Many take photos and videos, ask questions, comment and create conversation.

It’s usually older guys who had similar models as kids who admire it the most, Streenz said. Sometimes they bring their own children or grandkids in to share the nostalgia.

Streenz said he calls the display his own “free museum.”

And the customers have come steadily, as the past few years have not proven to be difficult for Bill’s Key and Lock Shop.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not caused problems for the business, Streenz said.

“It’s real, real steady for us,” he said. “In fact, sometimes when things get tougher, we get busier. There’s more people moving, so there’s rekeying of apartments and houses.”

“There’s repossessions and evictions on properties, and we get all that,” Streenz added. “It seems like construction hasn’t slowed down much, either…There’s always changes going on.”

But the loaded tables of 22 erector toy models will recur come Christmas season next year.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

YOUR TURN

What does the Christmas holiday mean to you? Share your thoughts and join our conversation at pantagraph.com/letters

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How a Bloomington store's massive holiday display comes together

