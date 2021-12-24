Watch now: Bloomington Christmas display an annual 'showstopper'

BLOOMINGTON — Walking into Bill’s Key and Lock Shop may resemble entering Santa’s workshop.

The sound of turning toy models with an occasional hammer smack and the sight of Ferris wheels, carousels, airplanes, parachutes and model trains fills the Bloomington business during the holiday season.

Bill Streenz received his first toy model set at 12 years old for Christmas.

Years later, he dug it out for his son, Andy, when his son reached about the same age. Streenz started buying more and more sets at garage sales, flea markets and from other sellers.

Starting as a small display of a couple large, rare train locomotive models, it turned into an annual set up of 22 Gilbert metal erector models around Christmastime.

Other models include a robot with an attached carousel and a spinning Seattle Space Needle.

“Well, I had them and just like all the other stuff I’ve got on display around, I like to see them myself and I thought maybe other people would like to see them, too,” Streenz said. “And, of course, Christmas season is the time for toys, so we did it that way.”

The display is assembled the day after Thanksgiving and is taken down the first Monday after New Year’s Day, which this year will be Jan. 3.

Streenz said it typically takes a full day to set up the models. But since the business moved four years ago to its current location with larger storage space, most of the models don’t need to be taken apart.

“My grandson, that’s Andy’s son, he’s 10 years old and he helps with it, in fact, you couldn’t keep him from it,” Streenz said. “He starts getting models out about October, seeing if they run.”

Gilbert USA, which made the erector sets, has a national club, and members attend annual shows. Streenz brought his 5-foot Ferris wheel set to the national meet in July in Elk Grove Village, about 25 miles northwest of Chicago.

His 1947 model Ferris wheel "was a showstopper," Streenz said. "There was probably about 40 or 50 exhibitors that had models."

The 5-foot Ferris wheel is Streenz's largest set, taking up the majority of one table.

He said there’s hardly any more room for additional models at their 1509 N. Clinton Blvd, Bloomington, business.

Bill’s Key and Lock Shop opened about 45 years ago in uptown Normal. It used to have two locations, and each had its own Christmas display, he said.

He likened the task of building a model to the work he’s done for the past 45 years.

“The patience it takes to put something like this together is similar to the tedious patience of having to work with little, tiny multi-thousandths parts inside locks. It’s something to do with your hands,” Streenz said.

New and returning customers admire the displays. Many take photos and videos, ask questions, comment and create conversation.

It’s usually older guys who had similar models as kids who admire it the most, Streenz said. Sometimes they bring their own children or grandkids in to share the nostalgia.

Streenz said he calls the display his own “free museum.”

And the customers have come steadily, as the past few years have not proven to be difficult for Bill’s Key and Lock Shop.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not caused problems for the business, Streenz said.

“It’s real, real steady for us,” he said. “In fact, sometimes when things get tougher, we get busier. There’s more people moving, so there’s rekeying of apartments and houses.”

“There’s repossessions and evictions on properties, and we get all that,” Streenz added. “It seems like construction hasn’t slowed down much, either…There’s always changes going on.”

But the loaded tables of 22 erector toy models will recur come Christmas season next year.

