Union apprenticeship opening career doors in Central Illinois

Stevie Anthony was raising a daughter, working retail and still needing assistance programs. A college graduate, she was looking for a career that would sustain her family. She decided to join the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 197 as an apprentice electrician.

“I got the call that changed my life in a good way,” she said. “I immediately loved the change of pace. The IBEW has given me opportunities my college degree couldn’t. I have worked my way off state aid, I have a skill, I have the confidence in my abilities, I am a union member, and much more.”

A union trade apprenticeship is a career choice that many are unaware of. The local construction unions partner with their contractors to offer multi-year training programs, with no student loans or tuition payments. The programs include on-the-job training and classroom, so apprentices are earning while learning.

And with Rivian Automotive, Ferrero, wind farms and state and federal highway projects, the local union construction trades are looking for willing workers.

"What we look for in an apprentice is a positive attitude, someone who is willing to work hard and learn, show up on time, plus not afraid to get dirty and physically apply themselves,” said Ron Paul, Laborers International Union of North America Local 362 business manager. “If the individual has the right attitude and is open to the opportunity, our program will teach them and enhance their skills. The can-do, 'I'm ready to pitch in' attitude makes all the difference."

United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters (UA) Local 99 apprentice Brently Defebaugh noted, “I have a four year head-start on everyone who went to college. I’m 20 years old and I’ve got a home and they are $50,000 in debt. I like getting down and dirty and using my hands all day.”

Another UA apprentice, Benjamin Duez, grew up on farm. “I knew I’d never be good at college and sitting at a desk. We did some minor welding on the farm and I liked that. I’ve always known how to work hard and get things done right the first time.”

The North America Building Trades Unions count more than 1,600 labor-management union craft training sites in the U.S., a $2 billion annual investment by union members and contractors. This makes union apprenticeship one of the nation’s largest privately funded educational programs.

Most trades require apprentices to have a high school diploma or GED, be 18 and to pass a drug test. A basic competency test and a labor-management interview follows. Apprentices begin work at a reduced wage, which is increased as they pass educational and on-the-job milestones. There are 15 training sites between Peoria and Bloomington.

Helmets to Hardhats

Military service and skills are a frequent route to a construction apprenticeship. The NABTU has a national “Helmets to Hardhats” program for veterans. The UA has its own Veterans in Piping program.

UA 99 apprentice Schuyler Spencer was in the U.S. Navy, where he worked in ship boiler rooms. “Instead of operating it, I’m building it,” he said. “I tried college and worked at a grocery job. I thought I’d try one of the unions and I’ve loved it ever since. It’s more relaxed than the Navy but still has that brotherhood feel to it.”

Fellow apprentice Brad Stewart is the oldest in the class, age 42. He spent eight years in the U.S. Army and worked sales for 12 years. “It was miserable — very high stress and a lack of fulfillment.” Working in the trades, he said, “At the end of the day I’m done, I’m not fielding phone calls from customers. I like the physical work against sitting behind a desk or behind the wheel. There is a much better sense of gratification.”

Family tradition

Family tradition is another route, one that often means an apprentice knows the work and its rigor. Even with family in the union, all apprentices go through the same application process.

Kiley Kellem is the third generation to join the Plumbers trade. “The union made me financially independent,” he said. “I like all the challenges it brings and the changing environment. I worked a lot of non-union jobs and I would choose union every time. The brotherhood involved in it is a strength and you can be financially independent.”

Two Laborers third year apprentices, Nathan Thomas and Lorinda Chastain, are following in family footsteps. Chastain's dad is a Laborer. Thomas counts his father, two uncles, two brothers and a cousin in Laborers Local 362.

Thomas appreciates the training, but also the life skills he’s mastered. He feels he has a family reputation to uphold. “You can relax on the weekend but come Monday I have to be ready — this is my career. Every job I’m given I’m going to do the best I can, even if the heat index is 105 and I’m jackhammering. It takes discipline. This career does turn boys to men. You have to learn how to take constructive criticism. Punctuality is very important, I’m there 15 minutes early. I’m in bed by 9, you have to have your household chores done and take care of your body in case you run into a 16-hour day. I’m not in competition with the other Laborers but I am out to be the best Laborer I can be.”

Women in the trades

Chastain's children motivated here to union apprenticeship. “I was making $14 an hour as a CNA with no benefits and no pension and I had two kids. I needed to ensure my kids are taken care of. I like the outdoorsy, hands-on, physical labor — I’ve always been into this.”

The training is also appealing. “The training is very helpful, being in the classes and learning why we do certain things. It’s hands-on, it’s not at a table reading books, it helps us out in the field. The teachers are all pretty cool.

“Laboring is not just for a man. They are some days I feel challenged and I just get in there and do it.”

Anthony added, “Being a single parent, the contractors have accommodated to my work/life balance. When work opens earlier than childcare, they understand and accommodate. I am treated with respect in my local because I show up and work every day, all day. I am determined to encourage women and minorities to check out North America's Building Trades Union affiliations.”

Union solidarity

“Union is family,” said Mike Raikes, IBEW Local 197 business manager. “My family were Illinois Valley Laborers and I learned that the union means mutual support, caring and watching over each other, also using our talents and skills for community donation and uplift.”

UA 99 apprentice Sean Doty said that “the Brotherhood means we stand together — you take that through a lifetime. You can call on a union member for almost everything. It’s hard work, it’s good work. I feel like I give an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay.”