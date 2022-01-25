These Bloomington-Normal businesses are offering free N95 masks

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New coronavirus cases are falling in parts of the United States hit hardest by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, according to a Reuters analysis of public health data, offering an early indication the virus might once again be in retreat.

BLOOMINGTON — Free high-filtration N95 masks are being offered at several Bloomington-Normal retailers to rein in the spread of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Michigan-based Meijer on Monday said it received about 3 million masks through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services free mask program.

Kroger also has a partnership. Mask deliveries are expected to start Thursday, the Ohio company said. Up to three free non-surgical N95 masks will be available to every customer.

Walgreens, CVS and Hy-Vee also have plans to offer the masks. 

Illinois State University last week began distributing N95 masks to students and employees.

The Biden administration has plans to provide 400 million masks to U.S. residents through pharmacies and community health centers. The government’s Strategic National Stockpile has more than 750 million of the highly protective masks on hand.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

