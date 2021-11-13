The last Sears department store in Illinois closes Sunday

So it has come to this.

The last Sears department store in Illinois, which closes Sunday in the Woodfield Mall nearly a century after the retailer opened its first store ever in the Merchandise building, looks very, very ... beige right now, in its final hours. Like beige on beige. Like the color of back-to-school Toughskins in 1974, the color of your uncle’s Corolla in 1982 and the color of linoleum at the DMV in any decade.

It opened the same day that Woodfield — named for Sears executive Robert Wood and department store magnate Marshall Field — opened in 1971. It was the largest Sears then, boasting 416,000 square feet of sales floor. From the looks of it in late 2021, it’s hard to imagine anything changed in 50 years.

The exterior now resembles a vinyl-sided carport in a crumbling neighborhood, surrounded by walls of Flintstone-esque faux-stone. The interior is still organized by old familiar clusters of merchandise — wrenches, mattresses, baby shoes, never-pleated slacks — except everything looks slightly soiled, stripped of its freshness. Even the smell of rubber that once sweetened the power tools section has been stripped. The video monitors of pricey displays are now dark and askew. The Samsung showroom is pulled away from its moorings and its appliances are gone, leaving bouquets of frayed wiring.

Large bins hold landfills of mannequins.

The home furnishings department is streamlined to a single ironing board and, as if the retail universe were winking, a single damaged doormat that simply reads “Good Bye.”

Should you visit the last Sears department store in Illinois — and if you do, bring a few tissues, this is a tearful story — you’re not reminded of a once thriving consumer destination but one of those roadside stands in a dystopian thriller, the kind where drifters sell whatever scraps they can salvage from the post-apocalyptic landscape.

Signs hang from rafters:

“EVERYTHING MUST GO!”

Above the sporting goods department, a banner in one zillion-inch type:

“STORE CLOSING.”

Like we need reminding. There are a handful of tennis rackets, a few Little League gloves, two NordicTrack slaloms and far too many packages of ping-pong balls. That’s the sports section. Around the corner, in time for the holidays, the loneliest toy department ever. All three shelves of it. A plastic NASCAR helmet. Two Star Wars action figures. Unicorn soap. One soccer ball. Something called Foodie Roos Chips (“I look, smell and feel like my favorite food”).

If you are of a certain age, you will wince. When I was a kid, part of every autumn revolved around spending way too much time pining over every page of the monolithic Sears Christmas Catalog, circling ideas for Santa.

No wonder a woman wandered past scowling, shaking her head, looking awed by the desolation and grieved by the loss. She leaned into an elderly man she didn’t know who was sitting on his walker, taking in the wasteland before him. “A shame,” she whispered.

He nodded.

“End of an era,” she said.

He nodded.

She was Angie Sanchez of Bolingbrook, and she came to catch a glimpse before it was gone. “I grew up with Sears,” she said. “Everyone I knew grew up with Sears. You would come at Christmas, partly because of the decorations alone. You know, their Christmas tree. There was like real joy here once.”

Beside her were cardboard bins of loose ornaments, inelegantly bundled under plastic wrap. The only Christmas trees were table top and broken, going for a few bucks. Sanchez was the fourth in a family of 13 kids. Her father worked for Inland Steel and supported them on a welder’s salary.

“I wonder what’s going on in this country,” she said. “Just the rich are favored. We forgot what we had — even if it was just Sears. We forgot to value things, and now we have... Amazon.”

Indeed, once, the first floor of your Sears department store smelled like popcorn.

The display of its off-brand Atari consoles was a convention of neighborhood kids.

I remember going with my grandfather to buy a new washing machine and coming home with AC/DC’s “For Those About to Rock, We Salute You” on vinyl. I remember waiting at the oversized merchandise window for a ping-pong table. I remember shopping for school clothes and finding a sea of sweaters that looked like the design team had quit 25 years earlier. I remember Sears jeans that looked like slacks. I remember a Howard Johnson across the street from Sears and baskets of clam strips.

I recall the very specific American theater of a Sears department store, which had a kind of shared middle class identity, one that was whittled away, partly by the convenience and price of Walmart and Amazon, partly by wages not keeping pace with productivity, partly by the decline of unions, shared facts and so, so much more. A large American middle class made Sears and, in exchange, Sears provided Kenmore and Craftsman, Toughskins and Discover. Whenever I see a parody of a family picture on Instagram, I think of quasi-beatific Sears portraits with mottled backdrops hanging in homes. I think of tens of thousands of Sears kit houses still standing around the country.

All relics now — like the metal filing cabinets and office copy machines in the Woodfield store, hauled out of the back offices, plopped onto the floor and slapped with price tags.

Besides, Sears is not even really Sears anymore — after a long decline and bankruptcy in 2018, it was swallowed into the larger Hoffman Estates-based Transformco, which also owns whatever remains of Kmart. A Transformco spokesperson sent a statement that the Schaumburg store is actually not the last Sears in Illinois, that there are still 11 remaining in Illinois, notably its Sears Hometown stores.

That said, it is the last Sears department store in Illinois, and again, to a shopper of a certain age, that’s the same as the last one. At its peak, Sears, once the largest retailer in the country, had 3,000 locations, so naturally this Woodfield store is far from alone. Also dead after Sunday are Sears department stores in Pasadena, California; Maui, Hawaii; and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Long Island recently lost its last Sears department store; Brooklyn loses its last Sears on Thanksgiving Eve.

Indeed, seeing a Sears department store still serve as the anchor for a large mall right now is like a window into just how stormy and unmoored from the 21st century the American shopping mall has become. Sears sits at the south end of Woodfield, while JC Penny is at the northern end; Macy’s and Nordstroms occupy port and starboard sides.

The day I visited, about a week before closing, the ship was mostly submerged.

A serving bowl with four paper-Mache apples was going for $5. There were a lot of lampshades and not a single lamp in sight. I remembered I needed a phone charger but all they had were the chords for Apple devices several generations old. But they had a stacks of “ultrasonic” humidifiers and a few candlesticks. Diamonds were 80% off.

Behind the jewelry counter stood Marilyn DeAngelis.

She’s 77 and has worked here for 22 years. She was one of the “cosmetics girls” for a time, she said. She’s worked all over the store, all different positions. As she talked she tried clasping a thin necklace around a small display. As if presentation still mattered. As if 60% or 80% off wasn’t its own enticement.

At last, she caught the clasp, draped the chain on the stand, slid it back into the glass case and looked up. She smiled sadly. She’ll have to find a new job, she said. She liked this one. She didn’t have a choice. It’s too bad, all of it. She’ll miss the Christmas decorations and even Black Friday wackos. But mostly, she’ll miss a Sears department store. “Then again, once, it was just bigger.”

