Watch now: Who gets the sales tax for a Rivian vehicle?

NORMAL — What will the sales tax impact be when Rivian Automotive’s all-electric vehicles finally come off the west Normal assembly line in September? The answer remains unclear.

"While this remains an outstanding question, the town understands Rivian is currently busy with production and startup, and we know this will be resolved when they start selling vehicles,” said Cathy Oloffson, a town of Normal spokeswoman.

Oloffson added, "The town isn't interested in getting deeper into hypotheticals because ultimately, this isn't something the town controls."

Community leaders say the company's contributions to the area economy far outweigh what its customers might generate in sales taxes. But the amount in question could be significant: Depending on how the sales are recorded, the town could receive hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in sales tax proceeds from Rivian vehicles — or none at all.

The reason for the uncertainty is that Rivian's business model bypasses dealerships, instead selling and delivering the all-electric vehicles directly to consumers. Pre-orders started in November and a fall launch is planned.

At any hour of any day customers can customize, configure and buy an R1T pickup or R1S SUV — no middleman needed. The idea is for vehicles to roll off the line and be delivered directly to driveways.

Several showrooms have opened across the country, but the business model calls for all purchases to be made online. That presents a curveball about where tax money from the pricey vehicles — the inaugural pickup model starts at $67,500 — ends up.

In Illinois, consumers are charged one of two kinds of taxes on vehicle purchases. The first is a 6.25% sales tax. The state sends 1% of that to the local municipality and .25% to local county government units in the community where the goods were purchased.

The second is a 6.25% use tax. The state sends 1% of that to the municipality where the vehicle is registered with Illinois Secretary of State.

Typically, dealerships handle the various taxing. But with Rivian, there won’t be any dealerships. Everything is sold online, making Rivian both the manufacturer and the retailer.

Where the money ends up will depend on what is considered the location of the sale and where the inventory is. Those details aren’t being released yet, and a Rivian spokesman declined to comment.

"To our knowledge, it has not been determined if transactions will be recorded as direct sales from the factory here in Normal or if they will be recorded as sales in the locations where customers take delivery," Oloffson said.

Rivian on Friday announced that it has filed for an initial public offering, and Bloomberg reported the company is seeking a roughly $80 billion in valuation.

Follow the money

That means there are several possible scenarios when it comes to the taxes, based on overlapping factors.

For example, Rivian's online sales model means Illinois consumers would be subjected to a 6.25% use tax, unless Rivian vehicles are from inventory located in Illinois.

If Rivian vehicles are from the Normal inventory, or if customers took possession of the vehicle in Normal, then customers would pay the sales tax.

"For Rivian internet sales, a rule of thumb would be — if the order is fulfilled from inventory in Normal — the sale is sourced to Normal," said Maura Kownacki, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Revenue.

That would mean 1% of sales tax collected, or about $675 per truck sold and $700 per SUV, would be directed locally. Illinois would also collect thousands of dollars for each sale.

Less clear is what happens if the delivery happens off site, as the Rivian model calls for.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That’s because sales made in Illinois to out-of-state consumers are generally exempt from the sales tax if the purchaser uses a drive-away permit issued by the secretary of state or affixes their out-of-state plates to the vehicle.

Exceptions are the eight states in which retailers must collect tax from out-of-state purchasers at varying rates.

Rivian could also create a separate legal entity to make online sales and locate its sales inventory out of state, which would change where the sale is considered to have occurred.

"It is important to note that Rivian will bring an overall economic benefit to the region," Kownacki said. "Rivian will contribute to the local economy and create jobs — which extends beyond the use and sales tax."

In the grand scheme, the taxes Illinois collected for the state would be negligible, said Kenneth Kriz, a university distinguished professor at the University of Illinois at Springfield and director of the Institute for Illinois Public Finance.

The reason, he explained, is that the amount would be comparable to someone purchasing a Ford or GMC truck from a car dealership.

But for Normal, shifting that 1% could greatly benefit the town, depending on Rivian sales.

Watch now: COVID vaccines aren't required in every nursing home. Here's what we know about staff vaccinations in McLean County. While the governor on Wednesday made masks mandatory in all long-term care facilities and vaccines mandatory for workers at all state-run congregate or long-term care homes, private entities can still allow staffers to make their own choice about vaccination.

"That local component is going to be extra revenue for Normal; for the state as a whole, it washes out," he said. "That's great for Bloomington-Normal. That's extra revenue you can use to fund your services."

Apart from the question of sales tax, Kriz said the state and local communities would ultimately benefit from Rivian's presence in additional ways.

"I think ultimately what creates revenue for the state is having productive industries in place," he said. "The fact that you have a potentially thriving business in your community is going to be a positive.

"Yes, it might not be a revenue boon in the sense of millions of dollars, but it certainly would benefit the community."

Clarification from Illinois attorney general

The direct-to-consumer plan also has triggered litigation. The Illinois Automobile Dealers Association in March filed a 70-page lawsuit against Rivian, the Illinois Secretary of State and the electric vehicle company Lucid Motors saying state law requires franchised dealers to sell new vehicles.

"The big concern with the direct sales model is how the consumers get the service if they live far away from the vehicle," Pete Sander, president of the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association, said recently in an interview with The Pantagraph. "If there is an accident or a recall, how do they get the parts or the service performed if they live a couple hundred miles away from the dealership?"

Rivian rival Tesla has faced similar legal battles over selling directly to buyers. The company, along with Rivian and Lucid, has mounted efforts to get legislation passed in several states to allow the practice.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued an opinion in July 2020 saying that the state Motor Vehicle Franchise Act “does not require a newly established motor vehicle manufacturer to establish and utilize franchise dealerships” to sell vehicles. He also stated the act does not “prohibit a newly established motor vehicle manufacturer from selling motor vehicles directly to the public.”

That move cleared the way for the Secretary of State's Office to issue a dealership license to Rivian to sell directly to the public, said Dave Druker, a department spokesman.

Rivian has been registered as a retailer through the Illinois Department of Revenue since Jan. 1, 2017.

Given the national interest in electric vehicles, a sizable chunk of tax revenue could be in play. This month, President Joe Biden said he wants half of all U.S. vehicles to be electric by 2030 and made in America.

Additionally, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Samsung is in talks about building a battery plant in Normal.

Rivian bought the shuttered Normal Mitsubishi plant in 2017, added another 800,000 square feet and purchased 380 adjacent acres for expansion. Amazon is one of the biggest investors in the company, which has amassed $10.5 billion in funding and is developing plans for a second factory.

Launch of the inaugural truck set for June was pushed back because of a global shortage of microchips. Rivian also is building 100,000 electric delivery vehicles for Amazon.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.