Watch now: Rivian makes history at Normal factory

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive Inc. has made history in Normal, bringing the auto industry’s first fully battery-powered electric pickup to market and capping a years-long process that has transformed the formerly empty factory.

Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe drove the company’s inaugural R1T pickup off the production line for customer delivery following months of production delays amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our team's collective efforts have made this moment possible," Scaringe said in a social media post on Tuesday. "Can't wait to get these into the hands of our customers!"

Photos tweeted by Scaringe show crew members cheering as the blue vehicle moved off the line in Normal.

The Irvine, California-based company has spent months expanding the massive former Mitsubishi automobile plant in west Normal and has raised about $10.5 billion in private investments since 2019. It also has a deal with Amazon to build 100 electric delivery vans.

In the last nine months, the company has tripled its workforce, employing 2,690 people as of Tuesday afternoon, Rivian spokesman Zach Dietmeier said.

Founded in 2009, Rivian is developing the R1T, a sport-utility vehicle called the R1S and 100,000 electric delivery vans for Amazon, a major investor in the company.

The release Tuesday means Rivian has beat General Motors, Tesla and Ford Motor in becoming the first automaker to have a consumer ready pickup. All three companies are developing similar vehicles.

The launch has been garnering international attention and the economic impact on Normal was the focus of a lengthy New York Times story on Monday, headlined "Can a green-economy boom town be built to last?"

Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted the story and said: "We're aggressively working to build Illinois into the electric vehicle capital of the Midwest — and potentially the nation. I'm incredibly proud to see @Rivian succeed and invest $1.5 billion right here in central Illinois. This is just the beginning."

Since buying the sprawling Normal plant, the company has added an additional 800,000 square feet to the facility and purchased 380 adjacent acres of farmland for future expansions.

Bloomberg News has also reported the company is scouting locations for factories in Europe and Texas.

In early August, Rivian announced that it has filed for an initial public offering, and Bloomberg reported the company is seeking a roughly $80 billion in valuation.

Rivian has faced multiple delays due to global supply chain disruptions and a shortage of semiconductor chips amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company delayed its highly anticipated production launch twice with expected customer deliveries to begin this fall.

“It’s been a long time coming, although in the world of automotive manufacturing it came pretty quickly,” Normal Mayor Chris Koo said in an interview with The Pantagraph on Tuesday. “Rivian is under full production it looks like and it’s a pretty exciting day for us here in Normal.”

Around five weeks ago, Koos took a floor tour of the facility as Rivian geared up for its production launch. What he saw, he said, was a flurry of construction and people hard at work in preparation of the event.

“You wouldn’t recognize it as the same facility,” said Koos. “There were a lot of skeptics within the automotive world that said you couldn't start from concept to finished product in that short of period of time, but they’ve done it.”

