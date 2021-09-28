Watch now: Rivian debuts R1T with First Mile test-drive event in Normal

NORMAL — Rivian customers are getting behind the wheel of the electric vehicle manufacturer's first all-electric pickup truck this week.

Preorder holders are traveling to Normal to spend a day out at Rivian's sprawling manufacturing facility in west Normal for the electric vehicle company's "First Mile" tour, celebrating the launch of its inaugural R1T truck.

"This is our first opportunity to let our customers and our pre-order holders test drive R1T for the first time, and to meet our team," said Laura Schwab, vice president of sales and marketing. "For some of them, they're seeing the vehicles literally for the first time."

During the event, which started Monday, customers began test driving the truck, experiencing both its zero to 60 and off-roading capabilities while getting up-close and personal demos on charging, storage, and accessory equipment.

After its launch in Normal, the First Mile tour will be hitting the road with events in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

On Sunday, McLean County community leaders and Rivian employees got a preview of the event, which included a tour of the 3.3 million square-foot-manufacturing plant. The company asked that media outlets covering the event not publish photos, videos or stories until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Rivian Automotive Inc. founder and CEO RJ Scaringe drove the company's inaugural R1T pickup off the production line earlier this month, making history as the first battery-powered electric truck to hit the market.

Deliveries are expected to begin soon with customers either receiving their long-anticipated vehicle right at their front door or by visiting Rivian's delivery center in Normal, Schwab said.

"The majority of our deliveries will take place at customers' homes, which is such a personalized way to take delivery of a vehicle," she said. "It's really a huge moment in the ownership cycle, but it's exciting for customers to know that it can happen right in their own driveway."

Customers are currently in the process of getting to know their "Rivian guides" who will walking through test driving, purchasing, and future servicing of their new Rivian vehicle.

But Rivian guides aren't just there for the purchasing process, Schwab said.

“When you buy a Rivian, you are partnered with a Rivian guide and they become your person throughout your entire ownership experience," she said. "So, if you need anything at all, you have a single point of contact. It’s a big moment when you meet your guide.”

Production of the company's anticipated R1s SUV is also expected to begin in December, and Rivian plans to hand over around 100 Amazon delivery vans by the end of the year, according to Erik Fields, Rivian vice president of manufacturing.

The Irvine, California-based company, founded in 2009, has spent three years transforming the former Mitsubishi Motors Corp. facility into a highly efficient and automated manufacturing plant.

Next month the company plans to launch a new feature starting in New York where consumers can schedule test drives via their phone. Rivian hopes to bring the feature to all customers sometime next year, Schwab said.

Rivian is also opening a $4.6 million service support operations facility in Detroit for vehicle owners and will receive a $750,000 development grant through the state of Michigan. The Michigan governor's office in a statement said 100 jobs will be created.

The company, which has financial backing from Ford and Amazon, filed for an initial public offering seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation, Bloomberg reported.

Several McLean County leaders visited Rivian's Normal campus to test drive an R1T, which were sporting an array of colors including it's signature blue paint. People also got a chance to tour the production facility.

"When you see the innovation, the creativity and the technology going into these vehicles, it's really phenomenal," U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, said Sunday afternoon after a test drive. "The impact this is having on our community is tremendous."

He added that Illinois is in a position to become a hub for EV technology, something the state can market to interested businesses.

"There's no better poster child than coming here to Rivian and seeing what they're doing here," said LaHood.

Former Bloomington-Normal Economic Development president Kyle Ham and vice president Mike O'Grady were also on site. Both Ham and O'Grady played instrumental roles on a committee to find a replacement after Mitsubishi shuttered in 2016.

When they first began talking with Rivian, there was some pushback within the community because it was a startup, O'Grady said. Looking at where the company is today, he said Rivian has blown past everyone's expectations.

"Neither Kyle nor I, nor any of the community leaders ever thought we'd have something of this massive size," said O'Grady. "The impact on the community has been fantastic."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

