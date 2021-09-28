Watch now: McLean County residents can visit Rivian to see R1T truck this week

 Skip to main content
NORMAL — Want to get up close and personal with the first fully-electric truck to hit the market?

Rivian is inviting McLean County residents to its test track this weekend as part of its "First Mile" tour to see the R1T pickup in person. During the event visitors can see charging demonstrations, learn about accessories, and meet the Rivian team.

Test drives and plant tours will not be available.

A Rivian employee on Sunday at the company's Normal plant makes popcorn on a pull-out kitchen that is an accessory for the R1T electric pickup truck.

Preorder holders are also visiting Normal this week as deliveries of the long-anticipated truck begin to roll out. The tour, which kicked-off in Normal on Sunday, will run through the end of the week before hitting cities such as New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Residents can visit the test track Thursday through Sunday and must RSVP at https://bit.ly/3CSrMFn. Reservation confirmation and ID will be required at check in.

A Rivian R1T pickup truck is driven on a 45-degree hill at the automaker's factory in Normal on Sunday. "This is our first opportunity to let our customers and our pre-order holders test drive R1T for the first time, and to meet our team," said Laura Schwab, vice president of sales and marketing.

Driving directions are:

  • Head north on Rivian Motor Way towards the north parking lot
  • Turn tight onto Electric Avenue
  • Check in at the security gate with reservation confirmation and ID
  • Continue straight through two stop signs following signage
  • Continue into construction parking lot
  • Head south toward the test track
  • Park near the entrance of the test track

The event is free and open to the public. Visitors should not go to the front door of the production plant. Signage will be available for directions.

Inside Rivian's test drive operation in Normal

Rivian Automotive Inc.'s all-electric pickup truck the R1T is set for launch at its Normal assembly plant. 

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

