Watch now: McLean County residents can visit Rivian to see R1T truck this week

NORMAL — Want to get up close and personal with the first fully-electric truck to hit the market?

Rivian is inviting McLean County residents to its test track this weekend as part of its "First Mile" tour to see the R1T pickup in person. During the event visitors can see charging demonstrations, learn about accessories, and meet the Rivian team.

Test drives and plant tours will not be available.

Preorder holders are also visiting Normal this week as deliveries of the long-anticipated truck begin to roll out. The tour, which kicked-off in Normal on Sunday, will run through the end of the week before hitting cities such as New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Residents can visit the test track Thursday through Sunday and must RSVP at https://bit.ly/3CSrMFn. Reservation confirmation and ID will be required at check in.

Driving directions are:

Head north on Rivian Motor Way towards the north parking lot

Turn tight onto Electric Avenue

Check in at the security gate with reservation confirmation and ID

Continue straight through two stop signs following signage

Continue into construction parking lot

Head south toward the test track

Park near the entrance of the test track

The event is free and open to the public. Visitors should not go to the front door of the production plant. Signage will be available for directions.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

