1st production-ready Rivian rolls off Normal assembly line

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive drove its first fully battery-electric truck off the Normal production line for customer delivery Tuesday morning following months of production delays.

"Our team's collective efforts have made this moment possible," founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said in a social media post on Tuesday. "Can't wait to get these into the hands of our customers!"

Photos tweeted by Scaringe show crew members cheering as the blue vehicle moves off the line in Normal.

The launch has been garnering international attention and the economic impact on Normal was the focus of a lengthy New York Times story on Monday, headlined "Can a green-economy boom town be built to last?"

Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted the story and said: "We're aggressively working to build Illinois into the electric vehicle capital of the Midwest — and potentially the nation. I'm incredibly proud to see @Rivian succeed and invest $1.5 billion right here in central Illinois. This is just the beginning."

The Irvine, California-based company has spent months expanding its massive production facility in west Normal and has raised about $10.5 billion in private investments since 2019.

Rivian has faced multiple delays due to global supply chain disruptions and a shortage of semiconductor chips amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company delayed its highly anticipated production launch twice with expected customer deliveries to begin this fall.

In early August the company announced that it has filed for an initial public offering, and Bloomberg reported the company is seeking a roughly $80 billion in valuation.

This story will be updated.

