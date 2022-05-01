Take steps to help heirs avoid time, cost of probate

Anyone who has experienced serving as an executor of a probate estate will likely want to avoid it for their own estate.

Probate is the legal process used when a last will and testament is reviewed for validity and authenticity. It is also used when a person dies intestate, meaning without a will, distributing assets according to Illinois law.

The executor of the estate is expected to present the decedent’s will to the court within 30 days of being notified that they are the executor. The court system provides the final ruling on the distribution of assets and settles the estate of the deceased person, becoming public record.

Probate can cause delay, add court costs and legal fees while reducing the assets that your heirs will receive. Even without disputes, the probate process can take six months to one year.

It is possible to avoid probate using a small estate affidavit if the estate is valued at less than $100,000 and there is no real estate subject to the probate. Additionally, probate can be avoided by taking the proper steps during lifetime, including the following alternatives.

Assets that transfer by beneficiary designation

Assets that transfer by a completed beneficiary designation, including life insurance, pension plans, health savings accounts and all qualified retirement accounts, including IRAs, 401(k)s, and 403(b)s bypass the probate process.

Joint ownership

Joint tenancy with right of survivorship and tenancy by the entirety allow property to bypass probate, transferring automatically to the joint survivor. Joint tenancy works well for real estate, securities, bank accounts and automobiles. In Illinois each joint tenant must own an equal share. Tenancy by the entirety is applicable only to real estate.

Payable on death and transfer on death designations

Payable on death (POD) and transfer on death (TOD) designations can be added to bank accounts, securities accounts, real estate and automobiles, allowing continued control of your assets and property during your lifetime, while transferring the property to another person at your death, avoiding probate of this property.

Revocable living trusts

As the grantor, you create a revocable trust agreement. During your lifetime, your assets are transferred to your living trust, usually with you as your own trustee. At your death, your successor trustee transfers your property to the beneficiaries of your trust without the need to go through the probate court, providing ease of settlement and privacy.

The most important, often overlooked, step is changing the title of your assets, to you as trustee, of your trust. The goal is to leave less than $100,000 of property titled outside of your trust, which will allow your executor to file a small estate affidavit at your death, avoiding the need to open a probate estate.

Consult with your attorney regarding the optimal planning techniques for avoiding probate of your estate and coordinate your plan with an experienced Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) who can guide you through completing this process.

Kevin Kingston, CLU, is managing director and financial adviser at Savant Wealth Management; savantwealth.com

