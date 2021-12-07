 Skip to main content
Shoe store to open in Lincoln

LINCOLN — A new shoe store is coming to Lincoln. 

EliteKicks is opening at 130 S. Chicago St. in Lincoln on Saturday. They will sell shoes, clothing, sports memorabilia and more. 

The business is being started by Mario Canon, Ron Olthoff, Nick Cummings and David Duncan.

A grand opening event is planned 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday. The business will be open Mondays-Saturdays. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

