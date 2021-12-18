Shellady: Country is going to be cool again

'Tis the season, as they say. It is a great time of year for most of us. There are some that we must keep front and center in our minds who may find this time of year a struggle. But nonetheless, it is a great time of year. It is the second year in a row that I am spending the season in state that is generally snowless. For some reason, although I don’t like snow anymore, it does help to put you in the holiday spirit. I have been reduced to watching the Hallmark Channel to get my dose of the spirit and snow. I guess that is part of old age.

Who knows?

As you are aware by now, I took a job in Nashville as a markets anchor for RFD TV. I have decided that I wanted to break into the broadcast business, and this was a great opportunity. I am starting to like Nashville, and that helps a lot too. There is also a little bit of a personal reason that I took this job. I am pretty good at spotting trends, and I think you will all be mostly glad to hear that I think that rural America is going to be back in fashion again. As I looked around me the hints became ever clearer.

Think about it.

One of the number one talking heads on cable TV now has totally transformed his studio into basically a shiplap log cabin. Tucker Carlson has a very rural studio on his Fox Streaming show. That was one of my first clues. There is a slow and deliberate move towards rural America in the media. There were a lot of negative things said about "flyover" country during the elections. There always is a disparaging thing or two said about it and nobody bats an eye. Well, guess what – it is coming back into vogue again.

The big cities in the U.S. are becoming overrun with crime and weak attorney generals. The looting, the smash-and-grab combined with the muggings and murders has lifelong city slickers reevaluating their lifelong decision. It is not a stretch to see these people flee for nicer climes and safer spaces. All you must do is watch the evening news to see actual film of these gang grabs happening right in front of your very eyes. The city inhabitants are growing weary. The police have been defunded – and to a degree, are starting to be quietly refunded so that they can continue to do their job.

The only other thing missing would be the general public’s respect for law enforcement. The money is coming back but so far, the respect is dragging. As I look back at the whole situation, I can’t believe people ever thought that taking money away from policing in our big cities was going to get us safer cities. Any third-grader could have predicted this outcome. It really frustrates me – something that is so patently clear we try and convince ourselves about a different outcome.

Sheesh.

How about the over-crowding in the big cities too? The way things are going, there is going to be scare after scare. After all, there are 24 letters in the Greek alphabet and "omicron" is not going to be the last. If that is the case, these big cities are going to be mandate meccas — shutting restaurants down, demanding vaccine passports and mandating masks, regardless of vaccination status in all public places. The relative living accommodation of thousands living on top of each other may stay a popular choice for the younger generation but as you get older, have a family and want to rely on your community for school and safety, goodbye Sixth Avenue, hello "Green Acres!"

So, we have a crisis happening in the big cities while the rural communities carry on as usual. I know that we do have some problems in the country, but nothing like the disasters in our cities. Farmers and ranchers didn’t have the opportunity to run and hide last March when the virus initially hit. They had to step up and continue with life. I think that is the key. The agricultural community has been and always will be "essential." There is no other way to look at it. But now they are even more essential.

After all the stories have been written about how life has been permanently changed after the pandemic — it will be to go back to the office. Do you need to travel to see customers anymore or can you do it over Zoom or Skype? I think that the change to the farming and ranching communities will be just as big. I predict that there will be a lot more of this "Farm to Fork" movement going on with farmer’s markets dotted around our rural communities. They were already gaining a foothold, but now, with the supply chain issues and disruptions around every corner they will gain more traction. People are going to want to know more and more about where the food they are eating came from and how it was prepared. This is going to be a win for the farming and ranching communities.

So, if you can’t see where I am going with this, I will lay it out a little simpler. Country is going to be cool again. It probably already was (especially in my mind) but now with the pandemic, it will have broader appeal and a deeper customer base. I think there is a great chance that the changes will be as big as anyone could imagine. I am seeing it from my perch in the newsroom daily. There are a few things that we need to get over, inflation being one of them. I am keenly aware of what input prices are doing to our farming and ranching balance sheets. There needs to be some relief there soon. But hey, who ever said that farming was easy? If it was, then everyone would do it.

But I do have a feeling, our farmers and ranchers may have a lot more new neighbors watching them do their hard work from their new digs in the countryside – and maybe even tasting the wares.

Scott Shellady serves as markets anchor for RFD-TV and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN and Fox Business News. His early years were on a farm in Jo Daviess County. He later worked on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade before teaching finance at DePaul University.

