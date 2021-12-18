Shellady: Country is going to be cool again

'Tis the season, as they say. It is a great time of year for most of us. There are some that we must keep front and center in our minds who may find this time of year a struggle. But nonetheless, it is a great time of year. It is the second year in a row that I am spending the season in state that is generally snowless. For some reason, although I don’t like snow anymore, it does help to put you in the holiday spirit. I have been reduced to watching the Hallmark Channel to get my dose of the spirit and snow. I guess that is part of old age.
Who knows?
As you are aware by now, I took a job in Nashville as a markets anchor for RFD TV. I have decided that I wanted to break into the broadcast business, and this was a great opportunity. I am starting to like Nashville, and that helps a lot too. There is also a little bit of a personal reason that I took this job. I am pretty good at spotting trends, and I think you will all be mostly glad to hear that I think that rural America is going to be back in fashion again. As I looked around me the hints became ever clearer.
Think about it.
One of the number one talking heads on cable TV now has totally transformed his studio into basically a shiplap log cabin. Tucker Carlson has a very rural studio on his Fox Streaming show. That was one of my first clues. There is a slow and deliberate move towards rural America in the media. There were a lot of negative things said about "flyover" country during the elections. There always is a disparaging thing or two said about it and nobody bats an eye. Well, guess what – it is coming back into vogue again.
The big cities in the U.S. are becoming overrun with crime and weak attorney generals. The looting, the smash-and-grab combined with the muggings and murders has lifelong city slickers reevaluating their lifelong decision. It is not a stretch to see these people flee for nicer climes and safer spaces. All you must do is watch the evening news to see actual film of these gang grabs happening right in front of your very eyes. The city inhabitants are growing weary. The police have been defunded – and to a degree, are starting to be quietly refunded so that they can continue to do their job.
The only other thing missing would be the general public’s respect for law enforcement. The money is coming back but so far, the respect is dragging. As I look back at the whole situation, I can’t believe people ever thought that taking money away from policing in our big cities was going to get us safer cities. Any third-grader could have predicted this outcome. It really frustrates me – something that is so patently clear we try and convince ourselves about a different outcome.
Sheesh.
How about the over-crowding in the big cities too? The way things are going, there is going to be scare after scare. After all, there are 24 letters in the Greek alphabet and "omicron" is not going to be the last. If that is the case, these big cities are going to be mandate meccas — shutting restaurants down, demanding vaccine passports and mandating masks, regardless of vaccination status in all public places. The relative living accommodation of thousands living on top of each other may stay a popular choice for the younger generation but as you get older, have a family and want to rely on your community for school and safety, goodbye Sixth Avenue, hello "Green Acres!"
So, we have a crisis happening in the big cities while the rural communities carry on as usual. I know that we do have some problems in the country, but nothing like the disasters in our cities. Farmers and ranchers didn’t have the opportunity to run and hide last March when the virus initially hit. They had to step up and continue with life. I think that is the key. The agricultural community has been and always will be "essential." There is no other way to look at it. But now they are even more essential.
After all the stories have been written about how life has been permanently changed after the pandemic — it will be to go back to the office. Do you need to travel to see customers anymore or can you do it over Zoom or Skype? I think that the change to the farming and ranching communities will be just as big. I predict that there will be a lot more of this "Farm to Fork" movement going on with farmer’s markets dotted around our rural communities. They were already gaining a foothold, but now, with the supply chain issues and disruptions around every corner they will gain more traction. People are going to want to know more and more about where the food they are eating came from and how it was prepared. This is going to be a win for the farming and ranching communities.
So, if you can’t see where I am going with this, I will lay it out a little simpler. Country is going to be cool again. It probably already was (especially in my mind) but now with the pandemic, it will have broader appeal and a deeper customer base. I think there is a great chance that the changes will be as big as anyone could imagine. I am seeing it from my perch in the newsroom daily. There are a few things that we need to get over, inflation being one of them. I am keenly aware of what input prices are doing to our farming and ranching balance sheets. There needs to be some relief there soon. But hey, who ever said that farming was easy? If it was, then everyone would do it.
But I do have a feeling, our farmers and ranchers may have a lot more new neighbors watching them do their hard work from their new digs in the countryside – and maybe even tasting the wares.
Photos: The building of the I-74 Bridge
After many years, the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge will open today. Check out the thousands of photos of this massive project.
Iowa and Illinois Department of Transportation officials released these new images of I-74 bridge construction scheduled through 2021.
Images from the ongoing construction of the new I-74 bridge construction over the Mississippi River between Bettendorf, Iowa and Moline, Illinois.
Crews in Bettendorf, Iowa, Moline, Illinois and on the river work on the new bridge over the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa Wednesday S…
Here are the latest images from construction of the new Interstate 74 bridge across the Mississippi River connecting Moline and Bettendorf.
Crews with Lunda Construction Co. work on a barge on the Mississippi River at the site of the replacement for the I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, I…
Workers at the site of a new bridge over the Mississippi River near the twin spans of the I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa Thursday September 2…
Work continues on the Iowa and Illinois sides of the Mississippi River as well as in the river, Friday, September 29, 2017, as the new I-74 br…
Work continues on the construction of the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, October 4, 2017, in Bettendorf, in Moline and in the Mississippi River.
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, in Bettendorf, in Moline and in the Mississippi River.
Construction on the new I-74 bridge between Moline and Bettendorf and on the Mississippi River continues, Friday, October 13, 2017, as workers…
Work continues, Tuesday, October 17, 2017, on the new I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, October 24, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, October 25, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Workers are at the site of a new bridge that will replace the twin spans of the I-74 Bridge over the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa Mon…
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, October 31, 2017, on the Bettendorf side of the river.
Construction continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, November 7, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Work continues on a new bridge just east of the twin spams of the I-74 Bridge over the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa Friday November 1…
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, November 28, 2017, in the Mississippi River and on the Bettendorf side.
Workers install a casing for pier 16, the last one North of the Mississippi River, for the new I-74 bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa Thursday Novemb…
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge spanning the Mississippi River between Bettendorf and Moline, Wednesday, December 6, 2017, even as the c…
Mud is removed from a hole at the site of a new bridge over the Mississippi River by a drill attached to an excavator for the installation of …
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, December 12, 2017, in Bettendorf, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge project, Monday, January 15, 2018, on the Bettendorf side, the Moline side and on the Mississippi River …
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, January 25, 2018, on the Moline and Bettendorf side's, and in the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Friday, February 2, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline, and on the Mississippi River.
The first two I-beams for the superstructure of the new I-74 bridge were laid in place, Monday, March 19, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of the …
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline, and on the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, on the Bettendorf side and in the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge as the base of the arch is starting to take shape, Thursday, August 16, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of …
Passengers on the MetroLink Channel Cat enjoy the "Building a Bridge for the Future: The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Project" presentation b…
Work on the new I-74 bridge continues as River Drive in Moline was shut down to hoist large I-beams into place, Monday, September 10, 2018. Wo…
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, in Bettendorf, Moline and in the Mississippi River.
Continuing construction work on the new Interstate 74 bridge between Moline, Illinois and Bettendorf, Iowa.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, October 25, 2018, in both Bettendof, Moline and on the Mississippi River.
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge on the Mississippi River between Bettendorf and Moline Monday, November12, 2018. Eight segments of the n…
Quad-City iron workers building new I-74 bridge.
I-74 Bridge traffic navigates the new routes Monday, March 18, 2019, in Moline.
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Milling and painting of the westbound…
Construction continues on both sides of the Mississippi River on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, as completion is scheduled for 2020.
I-74 bridge workers get in the fall spirit with a pumpkin decoration hanging from a piece of machinery, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Bettendorf.
Four additional segments of arch for the new westbound Interstate 74 bridge are staged on barges at the construction site Thursday, Nov. 21, 2…
The I-74 bridge and the 73,000-square-foot YMCA in downtown Davenport are among the new big projects being worked on in the area.
Installing sign standards on new Interstate 74 bridge Iowa bound.
While construction workers installed another steel girder for the new Interstate 74 bridge in the background officials held a press conference…
Scott Shellady serves as markets anchor for RFD-TV and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN and Fox Business News. His early years were on a farm in Jo Daviess County. He later worked on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade before teaching finance at DePaul University.