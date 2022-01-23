RUEDI: Why should you talk about money in your relationships?

Studies have shown that approximately 45% of marriages will end in divorce, and financial stress can play a significant part in the deterioration of a relationship. A large percentage of American couples aren’t talking about money in their relationship. Statistics demonstrate that 20% of participants managed their finances separately from their partner. Large groups within the survey stated they:

Didn’t know anything about their partner’s retirement savings

Had no idea what their partner’s credit score was

Didn’t share a major financial account with their partner

Weren’t sure if their partner had any debt

Were hesitant to share their own salary and financial information with their partner

If you’re wondering whether this is correlation or causation, it’s important to note that of the 20% of survey participants who didn’t manage their money together with their partner, 20% of that group were experiencing money-related relationship problems.

The truth is that money is an emotional part of life. It’s difficult to keep it separate from big decisions about work, family, and day-to-day lifestyle choices. When finances are removed from major conversations in a relationship, it can lead to trouble later on.

Becoming a Financial Team

It’s important to develop a financial strategy as a team with your partner and to avoid secrets about your money that could potentially impact your financial decisions or lifestyle both now and in the future. Watching for a few key financial “red flags” and knowing how to correct a miscommunication about money is a perfect place to start.

It’s important for each person in a relationship to feel like they’re able to spend somewhat freely. Keeping everyone on a tight leash can result in overspending and stress. However, if both members of a couple are budgeting for their own needs, keeping separate accounts, and failing to discuss their spending and saving habits with their partner — that’s a problem.

Even if you don’t want to combine your bank accounts, it’s still important to sit down and go over your budget together. That doesn’t mean you both can’t splurge on occasion; it does mean that you have to be honest about spending, and make sure that each member of the relationship is helping to work toward joint goals — like paying bills, paying down debt, or building savings.

Although communicating about money can be uncomfortable, it’s necessary to have a successful financial future for your relationship. If you’re nervous about it, try taking baby steps toward your goal.

Ruedi is a Regional Marketing Specialist with Savant Wealth Management in Bloomington.

