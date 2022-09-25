Ruedi: The importance of a good company culture

It might seem dramatic, but many people hate going to work. And when they wake up in the morning, feelings of anxiety and apathy immediately take over. Loving your job is one of the keys to happiness. Because if you don't, you'll dread every weekday morning as you get out of bed.

The reality is that most people wouldn't work if they didn't have to. Since the pandemic, many people have had time to reconsider what they are looking for in a position. Before, the job search may have been more salary driven. But now, people are starting to think about what’s more important to them, such as benefits, flexibility, or a better work/life balance.

So, how can businesses counteract that by making work more enjoyable and rewarding? Two words: company culture.

Good company culture sounds great, but it's much easier said than done. It takes a willingness from team members to come to work with an open mind and a positive attitude.

But more importantly, company culture is about creating an environment of acceptance and positive collaboration where everyone can feel comfortable sharing ideas as well as laughs. And here's the best part — good company culture results in loyal employees and increased productivity.

While workplace culture has always been an important consideration for employees and management, its significance has increased in the past few years as employers struggle to attract and retain good workers. Money is still a top motivator for job-hunters, but the desire to work in a positive environment is now factoring into job decisions more heavily.

Good work culture isn't about scheduling trips and fun days to get away from work. When a good work culture is achieved, it improves teamwork, raises morale, increases productivity, and retains employees.