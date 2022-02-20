RUEDI: Still time to improve tax situation before April 15 deadline

Another tax season is upon us, and despite the many challenges surrounding the IRS, taxes are once again due to be filed by April 15.

Typically, those who expect to receive refunds are first in line to file taxes, while those who know they’ll owe additional amounts tend to wait until closer to Tax Day.

If you’re concerned about falling into the “payer” camp, there may be some time to take additional steps to improve the current year’s tax situation. There are several retirement accounts that can be funded up until the tax filing deadline and could possibly reduce your taxable income for 2021.

Traditional IRA and spousal IRA

For 2021, individuals can defer up to $6,000 (up to $7,000 for those age 50 and older) of taxable income into a traditional IRA. Funding for the prior year is permitted up until tax filing is complete. If you participate in a retirement plan through work, there are income limitations that apply to the amounts that can be contributed to an IRA.

For joint filers, it may be possible to fund an IRA for a spouse who isn’t currently working. Again, subject to certain income limitations, the spouse who has earned income could fund their own workplace plan and fund an IRA for the non-working spouse.

SEP IRA accounts

For self-employed business owners, utilizing a Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) IRA could be a beneficial decision. These retirement accounts can be funded with up to 25% of net earnings from self-employment each year, subject to a total amount of $58,000 for 2021. You can set up and fund a SEP IRA up until tax filing.

Roth IRAs

Roth IRA accounts don’t reduce taxable income for the year but offer significant tax-advantaged benefits. Roth IRAs are subject to the same contribution limits as traditional IRAs. Contributions are made with after-tax dollars but if certain requirements are met, any earnings or subsequent withdrawals are not subject to additional taxation. Funding for Roth IRAs can be done up until tax filing.

There are income limitations for Roth IRA eligibility. You may contribute to both traditional and Roth IRAs in the same year, however the combined funding amounts cannot exceed $6,000 for individuals ($7,000 for those age 50 and older).

Tax time reminders

Distributions from tax qualified accounts in 2021, such as IRAs or 401(k)s, would likely trigger the receipt of a 1099-R tax form. Those should have been received in late January or early February. Traditional investment accounts will likely result in the receipt of one or more additional 1099 forms for interest, dividends or capital gains. Those items are likely still to arrive in late February.

Be sure to collect all tax forms before finalizing your return. It is not uncommon to receive a revised 1099 in the same year, so be sure to keep an eye on the mail even after the first tax forms arrive. Wishing you a smooth and hopefully audit-free tax season.

Chris Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management, Bloomington.

