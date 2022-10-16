Ruedi: Social Security changes coming in 2023

Social Security is going to look different in 2023. These changes won't happen because of any major legislative moves, but instead because some modifications are built into the program and happen automatically.

Social Security recipients could see a cost-of-living-adjustment raise as high as 10.5% but that's not the only news. The full retirement age is going up, along with the wage base limit for Social Security taxes and the thresholds at which retirees start to have benefits withheld.

So, what should seniors expect of their retirement benefits next year? Here are four big changes that should be on your radar.

1. A generous COLA

Retirees receive periodic COLAs when they receive Social Security benefits. COLA stands for "cost-of-Living adjustment," and it's an increase in benefits to ensure that seniors maintain their buying power as inflation drives up expenses.

Inflation has surged this year, so retirees are likely to get a significant COLA. The 2023 benefits increase may be as much as 10.5% so a senior receiving the average $1,661 benefit could get about $180 more in their monthly checks.

2. A wage base limit increase

Each year, workers pay Social Security taxes on income up to a certain limit, called the wage base limit. In 2022, the limit is $147,000. If you earn more than that amount, no additional Social Security tax is owed, and no income above this threshold is counted when your benefits are ultimately calculated as a retiree.

The wage base limit is linked to the National Average Wage Index (NAWI), which will probably increase. As a result, a larger amount of income will likely be subject to Social Security tax next year.

3. A later full retirement age

Retirees have a standard Social Security benefit based on average wages. This standard benefit is paid only to those who get their first retirement benefit at full retirement age (FRA).

FRA was 65 when the Social Security benefits program was created, but it isn't the same today. Thanks to amendments passed in 1983, FRA gradually increased. And that will happen again next year.

For anyone born in 1956, FRA was 66 and 4 months. But for anyone born in 1957 or after, it's 66 and 6 months. For those born in 1958, FRA is 66 and 8 months, and retirees with a 1959 birthday will have to wait until they are 66 and 10 months old to be eligible for their standard benefit. Finally, anyone born in 1960 or after is going to have to wait until 67 to avoid seeing their checks reduced due to early filing.

This means people who are going to turn 66 next year have to wait a full two months longer than their peers did in 2022 to receive their standard benefit.

4. Higher thresholds for working while collecting benefits

Finally, retirees are currently subject to temporary forfeiture of their Social Security benefits if they earn too much when collecting benefits. This rule only applies to people who are working before reaching their full retirement age. The thresholds at which retirees start to have benefits withheld are adjusted periodically, and surging inflation paired with strong wage growth mean seniors will likely earn more next year before they're affected by this rule.