RUEDI: Should you work after retirement?

Are you thinking about returning to work after retirement? You might want to earn some extra income, stay social, or create more structure in your daily routine.

Whatever your reason might be — and whether you’re already retired or are getting ready to leave the workforce in your current capacity — yes, you can work after retirement. Here are some things to consider, including the benefits and financial implications of getting a new job in this phase of your life.

There are many reasons to work after retirement. Finances, savings, and benefits are just a few things to consider.

Your financial situation is one of those elements that will remain important throughout your life. Although you may have saved in preparation for retirement, you might not feel comfortable relying only on your savings to fund your lifestyle. Even part-time income can help offset some day-to-day expenses. You may even earn enough to continue to build your savings.

Benefits matter too. Health insurance can be a large expense. If your new employer offers health benefits, this might be a helpful option. If you retire before you’re eligible for Medicare at age 65, covering healthcare costs on your own can be costly; working for health benefits might outweigh the tradeoff in your free time.

At this time in your life, pursuing a passion can become reality. In retirement, you can take on a new job role that may not have made sense during your active working career. Maybe the salary range is far lower and prevented you from making that move, and now you can afford to make the change. You might also choose to keep working to enjoy a different form of mental stimulation than your previous career provided.

Staying connected to others is important. The social aspect of working isn’t something to discount. Staying socially active can help keep you mentally sharp and feeling younger. Working may even help delay the onset of dementia and other age-related illnesses. If you enjoy working and feel healthy enough to do so, there’s no reason not to continue to work in some capacity.

If you retire from your job but aren’t 65 yet, you might want to delay collecting Social Security benefits and your personal retirement accounts. Waiting to claim means getting larger payments when you do finally start receiving Social Security. If you can bridge any financial gaps by working, this means you’re also still contributing to Social Security through taxes.

There are various elements to consider, like your age and any tax implications, but your personal desires are important to factor in, too. Please be sure to consult your financial professional or tax preparer about your unique situation.

With a plan for retirement, you can continue to earn money and enjoy all the social benefits that a job can offer.

Ruedi is a Regional Marketing Specialist with Savant Wealth Management in Bloomington.

