RUEDI: RMD requirements and gifting strategies

With the year ending in just a few weeks, time is running out for anyone who is required to take a distribution from their retirement account before December 31st. Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) apply to all pre-tax retirement funds for anyone who has reached age 72 or older this year.

In effect, these distributions are the government’s way to collect revenue on previously deferred income. There are specific calculations based on age and account balances that determine the amounts that must be withdrawn. The penalty for not satisfying RMD amounts can be up to 50% of the unsatisfied portion. Investors who have multiple IRAs can withdraw the collective amount required from one IRA if they choose. However, keep in mind accounts such as 403(b)s and 401(k)s require their own separate withdrawals.

If you turn age 72 during this calendar year, there is an option to delay taking the first RMD until April 1st of the following year. Choosing this one-time delay requires the account owner to take two RMDs the following year. Unless there is a compelling reason to shift more income into the next year, most people should satisfy their RMD during the calendar year they turn 72.

Once someone has attained RMD age, they have the option to gift portions of their RMD amounts to qualified charitable sources. These gifts must be made payable directly to charities, from qualified retirement accounts to satisfy required distribution amounts, but are not taxable as income to the account owner. Families who have donated to charities before reaching RMD age, would likely benefit by switching to these kinds of qualified charitable distributions for part or perhaps all their planned giving.

An alternate strategy to charitable gifting with RMDs would be to reinvest any unused amounts into non-retirement sources. Many times, an individual or family’s planned consumption is met through other income sources and the amount required from qualified retirement accounts simply accumulates in savings accounts. If your savings account balances are already sufficient, investing any excess RMD amounts for additional growth can serve to regrow a portion of the assets that went to federal taxes. Please consult your financial and estate planning professional regarding your own unique situation.

Preserving larger total portfolio assets later in life can maintain an investor’s income sources and increase legacy amounts to be considered for estate planning.

Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management, Bloomington.

