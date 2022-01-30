RUEDI: Reacting to market pullbacks

The new year is starting off with some familiar challenges. After closing out 2021 at or near all-time highs, financial markets have largely been receding from those levels during the first weeks of January. Uncertainty about the Federal Reserve response to rising inflation, concerns over possible military actions in Ukraine, and quarterly earnings reports seem to be the driving factors for investors. Add to that the continued impact of the Omicron variant, and it should not surprise anyone we’ve seen some pullback. As investors, we need to keep in mind that while the circumstances that cause markets to temporally decline are often unique, our responses to those declines should remain consistent.

I find it helpful to use history for context when challenged by what appears to be the next chapter of market turbulence. I know that during the post-World-War II era, the S&P 500 (a proxy for the U.S. stock market) has experienced a decline of 10% or more, 30 times. These “corrections” happen about every two years on average and recovery to previous levels occurs over several months. Larger declines for the S&P 500, those greater than 20%, have occurred about every five years on average. If you also include the five instances where markets fell 19%, not technically bear markets but felt like it, that occurrence shortens to about every four years on average. Recovery periods for these extended downturns take longer than corrections, with the average return to previous high levels extending beyond one year.

Yet despite those difficult market periods, the S&P 500 has risen from just over 20 in 1950 (at that time, there were only 90 stocks in the index) to reach a closing level above 4,700 in 2021. That is an astonishing level of growth and the beacon we should cling to during tough market environments. It’s natural to think about inflation over this extended time period, and what role it played in reaching today’s current levels. It has contributed, but not to the extent some may think.

Due to inflation, one dollar in 1970 has the same purchasing power as just over seven dollars today. If you took that same dollar and invested it in the S&P 500 at the beginning of 1970, it would have a value of more than $230 dollars today (including reinvested dividends). That is the beauty and power of equities. To reap the potential reward of long-term gains, we need to have the discipline and patience to stay in the market through more difficult times.

What should we do when markets experience pullbacks? Hopefully, you already have determined your ideal mix of stocks and/or bonds. If that’s true, conducting a timely re-balance can position you for the eventual recovery. Looking for opportunities to conduct tax-loss harvesting in investment accounts could be another positive step. If you can’t do either of those things, the next best thing to do may be nothing at all. It’s important to remember to stay in your seat during temporary market declines because emotional decisions can drive your financial plan off course.

Maintaining sufficient cash reserves, creating a diversified risk-appropriate portfolio, and sticking to a goal-oriented plan can help ease the burden of volatile markets. If you can exercise the necessary patience and discipline required to own equites over the long term, you’ll likely be in-line for the lasting long-term benefits they can provide.

Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management, Bloomington.

