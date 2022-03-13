RUEDI: Rational decisions and overcoming bias

In a perfect world, all investors would make what finance professors call “rational economic decisions.” Essentially saying that as investors, our actions would be rational, risk-averse, and maximize our own self-interest.

This leads to what textbooks describe as efficient capital markets accurately pricing securities based on available relevant information. Does that sound like the approach most investors take when making decisions? Spoiler alert: the general investing public doesn’t behave that way. Our own experiences, brain-chemistry, and emotions factor heavily into our ability to make choices about finances and much more. Since the 1970s, an entire field of financial research has been dedicated to the study of how our human biases impact investment decisions. Behavioral finance seeks to explain and understand why many of us fall short of these “rational economic decisions.” Given all the uncertainty surrounding markets in 2022, the focus on our internal biases has become a prevalent topic of discussion. Do any of the following biases resonate with you?

Conformation Bias

As Warren Buffett once said, “What the human being is best at doing is interpreting all new information so that their prior conclusions remain intact.” This is conformation bias in its simplest form. As humans, we gravitate toward information that conforms to what we already believe and discount or reject information that conflicts with previously held opinions. Psychologists call this “cogitative dissonance” and for investors this can lead outcomes such as under diversification, faulty decision-making processes, and failure to adapt when new information becomes available.

Illusion of Control Bias

Many times, investors have a false assumption that they can control or impact accounts that are beyond their influence. This illusion of control could come from our own over-confidence in abilities, incorrectly attributing outcomes as something we caused, or simply belief that we know more than we really do. This behavior has been ingrained in our genetics for generations. Think about the early human concept of “rain dances.” Did our ancestors’ actions truly cause it to occasionally rain on command, or did we incorrectly perceive control when it wasn’t present?

Hindsight Bias

Often, investors fall prey to the notion that they “knew all along that X was going to occur” once it has already happened. This selective memory bias can lead us to overestimate our ability to predict outcomes. Emotions become a larger part of the decision-making process and can lead to the premature abandonment of a well-thought strategy if it temporally underperforms the leading headline of the day.

Regret Aversion Bias

Sometimes, staying the course is the correct strategy. However, there are times when fear about making a mistake leads to inaction, which can create an undesirable outcome. Retaining excess cash, even when your contingency reserves are adequate, could result in a missed opportunity to buy into markets at cheaper prices. Following public opinion rather than trusting your own instincts because you’re afraid of making the wrong choice is another form of regret aversion.

Gaining awareness of how these cognitive issues work and avoiding them can help us slowly move closer to that theoretical goal of making more “rational decisions.”

Chris Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management, Bloomington.

