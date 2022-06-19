Ruedi: Prioritize financial actions after a loved one dies

The passing of a loved one has a profound impact on our emotions. During those times of grief and sadness, it is wholly understandable that some of our decision making capabilities might become clouded. When that loved one is also your spouse, the ramifications of our choices could also impact financial wellbeing now and in the future. It is important to understand what matters should be addressed quickly following the loss of a spouse versus those decisions that can be delayed for a time.

Life insurance

If your spouse had a life insurance policy at the time of passing, you will want to notify the life insurance company reasonably soon after. Each company’s claiming procedures differ, but generally most require a form and certified copy of the death certificate. Providing the information quickly can be extremely helpful to a surviving spouse who may need the insurance proceeds to cover final expenses, for living costs, or to make up for lost income.

Social Security, Medicare

Often if you engaged the services of a funeral home, they will notify the Social Security Administration of the person's passing. Timely notification can speed up the process for any potential survivor benefits. Unfortunately, a spouse cannot apply for survivor benefits online so a trip to the local Social Security office will be required.

IRAs, 401(k)s, pensions

Spousal beneficiaries of IRAs and 401(k) plans are allowed to claim their spouse’s assets as their own. The process of getting things into beneficiary control is similar to claiming life insurance. Most IRA or 401(k) providers require their own paperwork to be completed and a copy of the death certificate. Getting the spousal access to these assets is the key. Determining any changes to the style of investment can wait for a time. Rushing any to any major investment choices could have long-term consequences.

Claiming survivor pensions can help to avoid income disruptions. If survivor pensions are available, amounts normally range from 50% up to 100% of the original pension benefit. The exact percentages are determined from the original pension holder’s elections.

Planning the next steps

At the appropriate time, reviewing your plan with an adviser can help to determine how the survivor moves forward. The benefits of these discussions can be particularly impactful if the survivor wasn’t involved with finances previously.

Decisions regarding investment allocations, income sources and expenses help shape the stage of life. Each person will be ready to approach these subjects at their own pace.

Making decisions during an emotional time can be very difficult. Ask a lot of questions before settling on the final option. If possible, include another family member or trusted friend as you evaluate options. Nothing can ever replace the loss of a spouse. Taking time with financial decisions after their passing can lead to the survivor carrying on toward a life their spouse would have wanted for them.

John Ruedi is a regional marketing specialist with Savant Wealth Management in Bloomington.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0