RUEDI: Preparing for uncertain markets

“If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs … ” are the first words of the famous Rudyard Kipling poem “If.” The poem in its entirety is a deeply introspective passage that could be applied to many areas of life. I find it to be particularly insightful in the context of recent market events.

In the past few weeks, we’ve seen uncertainty around topics like inflation, spending, taxes, domestic growth and national debt. On top of those issues, one of the largest real estate developers in China defaulted on a portion of its debt, creating concerns throughout international markets. With so many seemingly negative stories permeating the news, it’s no wonder that we’ve seen volatility return.

However, as Kipling notes, the virtues of being patient and trusting your judgement are important things to cling to when everyone else is panicking. There will always be some negative circumstances that create doubt in our markets, it’s our job to look for positive opportunities that could be missed if we focus on the wrong things.

Through the month of August, the S&P 500 established 52 new all-time highs during calendar year 2021. More impressively, each of those new highs were set without experiencing even a 5% decline. For context, the S&P 500 averages this size of decline about three times per year. So, we shouldn’t be shocked to see some pullback, but that doesn’t stop the financial news media and arm-chair analysts from proclaiming that this information signals the start of something more notable. They could turn out to be correct coincidentally, but the averages are not in their favor. Since its inception, The S&P 500 has returned 15% or more year-to-date through the month of August on 15 separate occasions (including 2021). In the fourteen previous occurrences, the final four months of the year returned on average an additional 4% with a median return of 5%.

This is not meant to be a prediction on how this year will finish out, but rather just one example of data that doesn’t support popular opinion. We quickly forget how severe and precipitous the declines were just 18 months ago during the onset of the pandemic. That was truly a notable decline and virtually no one in the news media predicted it. Things like budget crises, global growth concerns, and inflation will always try and deter our focus from the positive aspects of long-term investing. Namely, a path to create income sources to support living expenses during our retirement years.

There is nothing wrong with preparing for the next eventual decline in market values. Part of it involves having the courage to remain calm and have confidence in your long-term plan. That way it’s more likely that you’ll stay on a good path when everyone else inevitably overreacts.

Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management, Bloomington.

