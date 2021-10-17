RUEDI: Paying attention to signs of dementia

I recently visited the Mayo Clinic for my routine physical exam. While I was waiting, I ran across a brochure that talked about some signs people exhibit that may be symptoms of dementia. Nearly six million Americans suffer from dementia related disease as of 2020. It got my attention. I decided to ask my physician some questions and he mentioned that the following are some of the signs people need to keep in mind:

1. Difficulty with everyday tasks. We all make mistakes, but people with dementia may find it increasingly difficult to do things like keep track of monthly bills or follow a recipe while cooking, according to medical experts. They also may find it hard to concentrate on tasks, take much longer to do them, or have trouble finishing them.

2. Repetition. If you notice a loved one asking a question over and over or telling the same story about a recent event multiple times, it can be an indicator of mild or moderate Alzheimer's.

3. Communication problems. Observe if a loved one has trouble joining in conversations or following along with them, stops abruptly in the middle of a thought or struggles to think of words or the name of objects.

4. Getting lost. People with dementia may have difficulty with visual and spatial abilities. According to the Mayo Clinic, these difficulties can manifest themselves through problems like getting lost while driving.

5. Personality changes. A loved one who begins acting unusually anxious, confused, fearful or suspicious; becomes upset easily; or loses interest in activities and seems depressed is cause for concern.

6. Confusion about time and place. Loved ones who forget where they are or can’t remember how they got there should raise alarms. Another worrisome sign is disorientation about time — for example, routinely forgetting what day of the week it is and in some cases what month it is.

7. Troubling behavior. If your family member seems to have increasingly poor judgment when handling money or neglects grooming and cleanliness, pay attention. These signs may be totally out of character to the ones you know best.

Medical professionals all agree that early and accurate detection are crucial. Medications and lifestyle changes are often more effective in early stages and can reduce the onset of more serious symptoms.

Ruedi is a Regional Marketing Specialist with Savant Wealth Management in Bloomington.

