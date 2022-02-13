RUEDI: Living a healthier life during retirement

Retirement is the phase in your life when you can accomplish new goals you’ve always wanted to attain. However, this is also where your body becomes more vulnerable to several conditions and illnesses.

You need to stay in the best possible condition to enjoy the rest of your life and accomplish your goals. To make the most of your retirement years, you need to make decisions that keep you healthy. Here are a few things to help you prepare for an exciting life as a retiree:

1. Choose what to eat

What you eat has a significant impact on your health during retirement. If you tend to consume an above-average amount of fat and carbs, you could run the risk of developing heart disease and other associated conditions. You wouldn’t want your diet to get in the way of your retirement plans, so regulate and monitor the food you consume.

2. Visit your doctor regularly

Most Americans do not have a good grasp of their physical condition, so it’s best that you schedule regular checkups with your doctor. Much like a car engine that needs regular maintenance, you need to visit the doctor regularly so they can identify any serious medical conditions that can get missed. This helps you take the necessary precautions and treatment to prevent these conditions from getting worse. You don’t want health problems to slow you down, so consider prevention as part of your retirement plans.

3. Choose a community to live in

Most retirees choose to downsize from owning a home. Many seniors are selling their properties and renting while investigating assisted living communities later on. You may take a different route, but if you want to lead a more flexible life, opt for a community that has the environment and amenities you need.

4. Find time for physical activity

During retirement, your immune system begins to deteriorate because of reduced physical activity. Consider taking up sports, hobbies, and other activities that enhance your physical vitality, strengthen your defenses, and reduce the impact of injuries in later years.

5. Engage your mind

Apart from physical activities, you need to nurture your mind. Staying mentally active not only prevents the onset of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological conditions, but also helps you stay engaged in other activities during retirement. Consider talking with friends and family members, get proper sleep, and avoid potentially stressful situations. This is also a great time to develop an interest in creative past-times such as fiction writing or painting.

Many people tend to view retirement as a time to kick back and relax. There is still so much you can do in this phase of your life. You just need to stay fit and active so you can achieve your goals and make progress toward new ones.

Ruedi is a Regional Marketing Specialist with Savant Wealth Management in Bloomington.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0