Ruedi: If you want more applicants, change how you hire

The job market has rapidly changed over the last couple of years, and as an employer, it can be hard to keep up. Widespread resignations and smaller applicant numbers have made hiring and retaining the right people for your team more challenging than ever.

Here are some changes that you could make as an employer in 2022 to get more applicants and turn those applicants into employees that are happy to be on your team.

Job seekers are expecting more

The labor market is experiencing major changes right now, and job seeker sentiment is driving it. Jobs that were once easily filled (for example, service sector jobs like restaurants, retail, hospitality, etc.) now face an applicant population reluctant to return to work or opting for work-from-home roles for a variety of reasons.

It’s clear that many workers took stock of their priorities in the last couple of years and are asking more from employers. Workers these days are looking for a job that takes their well-being into account and helps them maintain more flexibility and a better work/life balance. And as many companies finally implement return-to-office policies, a lot of workers are leaving for fully remote jobs instead.

Job seekers also care about future career opportunities and career progression as well as a company whose values align with their own.

Job seekers’ compensation expectations have changed.

Finally, there’s the elephant in the room: Some industries that have historically paid low wages now have a difficult time finding applicants to fill those roles.

Consider restaurant workers, for example, who earn a large portion of their income through tips. Many have been reluctant to return to food service work after the pandemic had a drastic effect on their take-home pay and also caused additional stress from unpredictable wages. As a result, a great number of these workers left the industry over the last two years, in favor of more stable wages in other industries.

How to attract more applicants in 2022

Concentrate on the things you can control. Here are a few suggestions that might make it easier for your business to attract more applicants.

1. Practice pay transparency.

As an employer, you need to be as enticing as possible at the beginning of the hiring process. Candidates will concentrate on opportunities that are upfront about pay because they don’t want to waste their time trying to guess how much they will earn.

Make sure they don’t pass on your job opportunity simply because you didn’t advertise the compensation in the job posting. And if the compensation doesn’t meet their expectations, then you’re saving your own time by not pursuing a candidate that may not convert to a hire anyway.

2. Offer a signing bonus.

If your objective is to make your job posting stand out from competitors — and it should be — then offering a cash signing bonus is a great recruiting tactic. This may be a new strategy for you as an employer, but you need to get creative to attract great employees for your roles.

For employers who are nervous about implementing a cash bonus program, you can always add a stipulation that the signing bonus will be paid after a specified probationary period.

3. Show candidates that your business is a great place to work.

Many job seekers will pass up an opportunity, after reading negative reviews about a company. If a business isn’t a great place to work, it can develop a reputation that costs them applicants.

It’s extremely important to control the story you tell about your business and that you let job seekers know you care about your employees. Reinforcing your brand is key to successfully finding candidates.

Add photos and videos of the workplace and the team along with a statement about your company culture, your commitment to their well-being, and any potential growth opportunities. Most importantly: Be authentic about who you are as a company and as a manager.

If you’re a small-business owner struggling to fill your roles this year, you’re not alone. It’s happening everywhere.