RUEDI: How to stop overspending during the holidays

No matter how diligent or financially responsible you may be, it’s easy to overspend during the holidays. Even with some people avoiding stores, many experts are anticipating increased spending this year. So, if you’re wondering how to avoid overspending during the holidays, here are some tips.

Curb Your Impulses

It can be tempting to use credit when you’re bombarded by deals and sales. A credit card can be a useful tool when holiday shopping, so long as it’s used responsibly.

One of the biggest mistakes people make when holiday shopping is impulsively making financial decisions. Using a credit card to cover large balances or applying for a brand-new credit card aren’t decisions that should be made lightly, let alone in places like the checkout line.

Many retailers offer exclusive discounts and their own credit card offerings that can seem like the right decision at first, but if you don’t read the fine print, you could make costly mistakes. According to experts, more than 40% of retail store credit cardholders regret applying for the card in the first place, and 73% said they applied just to get an initial discount.

Pay It Off

Cardholders should focus on paying down past debt before accruing new debt, especially if they have high-interest rate cards.

Some of the more tried-and-true methods include a balance transfer, using a personal or consolidation loan, or chipping away at debt slowly, over time, according to your budget and financial situation. Remember, credit is money you haven’t earned yet. Paying off older debts puts you in control of your own finances.

Stick to a Budget

Make a list and check it twice. You should plan your holiday shopping starting with a list of who you are shopping for. If you’re hosting a party or get-together and gifts are expected, try a gift exchange, where each guest brings a gift within a certain price range. It will help you avoid buying exorbitant presents and unintentionally hurting someone’s feelings.

Planning your family gathering and setting expectations early on can help you avoid a situation where you bury yourself in debt just to spread some holiday cheer.

Start Early

While there may be discounts and great sales during the holiday rush, starting even earlier could reap greater benefits. Shopping for gifts throughout the year based on availability and budget ensures that you’re not scrambling at the last minute. Starting early puts you in control, you’re chasing the perfect gift, not the perfect sale.

Ultimately, it’s important to remember why we give Christmas gifts in the first place. Whether you present your loved one with gold, frankincense or a retail store gift card, it’s truly the thought that counts.

Ruedi is a Regional Marketing Specialist with Savant Wealth Management in Bloomington.

