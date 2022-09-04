Ruedi: How human behavior can impact your financial future

As many of us know, bad spending and saving habits can often be notoriously hard to break.

Even when we want to save more for retirement or stop splurging on credit cards, our best intentions can get overtaken by impulses and old routines.

All of this comes as no surprise to behavioral finance experts, who make it their mission to study how psychology informs many of our less-than-rational money decisions.

What are some common ways in which human behavior can sabotage personal finances?

One is a bias to overweight the present and near future over the distant future, which leads us to not save enough for retirement or to take on too much debt.

A second bias is to be excessively optimistic, which downplays the extent to which bad things will happen. Of course, some people are excessively pessimistic, but within the general population, if there is a leaning, it’s in the direction of excessive optimism.

This bias can lead people to think they don’t need things like life insurance, or that they aren’t at risk of downturns in the stock market.

There’s also confirmation bias — a tendency to turn off the hearing aid when someone tells you something you don’t want to hear and find inconvenient to change. If someone says you shouldn’t carry such a high balance on a credit card, but you’ve done so for years and don’t feel it has been harmful, you any harm, you won’t enact change.

Finally, there’s loss aversion — the tendency to experience a loss more acutely than a gain of the same magnitude. That means when good things happen, we celebrate, but the things that really stick with us are the events that went wrong.

In fact, the average person experiences a loss two to three times more acutely than a gain of comparable magnitude. And that leads us to be shy about taking risks when it comes to money.