Ruedi: How human behavior can impact your financial future

As many of us know, bad spending and saving habits can often be notoriously hard to break.
Even when we want to save more for retirement or stop splurging on credit cards, our best intentions can get overtaken by impulses and old routines.
All of this comes as no surprise to behavioral finance experts, who make it their mission to study how psychology informs many of our less-than-rational money decisions.
What are some common ways in which human behavior can sabotage personal finances?
One is a bias to overweight the present and near future over the distant future, which leads us to not save enough for retirement or to take on too much debt.
A second bias is to be excessively optimistic, which downplays the extent to which bad things will happen. Of course, some people are excessively pessimistic, but within the general population, if there is a leaning, it’s in the direction of excessive optimism.
This bias can lead people to think they don’t need things like life insurance, or that they aren’t at risk of downturns in the stock market.
There’s also confirmation bias — a tendency to turn off the hearing aid when someone tells you something you don’t want to hear and find inconvenient to change. If someone says you shouldn’t carry such a high balance on a credit card, but you’ve done so for years and don’t feel it has been harmful, you any harm, you won’t enact change.
Finally, there’s loss aversion — the tendency to experience a loss more acutely than a gain of the same magnitude. That means when good things happen, we celebrate, but the things that really stick with us are the events that went wrong.
In fact, the average person experiences a loss two to three times more acutely than a gain of comparable magnitude. And that leads us to be shy about taking risks when it comes to money.
Changing behavior is not an easy task. However, when it comes to handling financial issues, it can make a difference in how we will spend our years in retirement.
Top 10 restaurants in Bloomington-Normal, according to Yelp reviews
No. 1: Pop-Up Chicken Shop
No. 2: Fort Jesse Café
No. 3: Epiphany Farms Restaurant
No. 4: The Mystic Kitchen & Tasting Room
No. 5: Veracruz Restaurant
No. 6: Anju Above
No. 7: The Rock Restaurant
No. 8: Flingers Pizza Pub
No. 9: Bloom Bawarchi
No. 10: Seoul Mama
+1
John Ruedi is a regional marketing specialist with Savant Wealth Management in Bloomington.
The cost to travel remains expensive — and airfare, which is still up by 30% compared to a year ago — isn't going down in price anytime soon.
PennyWise Podcast host Teri Barr is talking with Sam Kemmis, a travel rewards expert with NerdWallet, to learn if there are ways to find any deals on your next flight. Kemmis has four great tips to help you find affordable airfare, but you'll also need to be flexible.
Mikhail Gorbachev was the last leader of the Soviet Union and is for many the man who restored democracy to many European countries under communist rule. He is being saluted as a rare leader who changed the world and for a time brought hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died Tuesday in Moscow at 91 was also reviled by many in his own country who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The loss of pride and power also led to the eventual rise of President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader has spent the past quarter-century trying to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond.