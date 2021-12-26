RUEDI: Financial resolutions for 2022

Millions of Americans are likely to make financial New Year’s resolutions for 2022. Despite COVID and the other challenges we’ve faced over the past 12 months, we are still filled with an abundance of seasonal spirit and optimism for the coming year.

We all have our fair share of vices and room for improvement, especially when it comes to money. It’s no surprise that financial-themed resolutions are among the most popular to make in the new year. In fact, the top financial resolution for 2022 is to save more, with nearly a third of Americans on board.

But only 42% of resolution-makers expect to keep their vow for a full year, which is not a good sign if you hope to improve your financial situation. Neither is the fact that 7 in 10 people admit to cheating on a New Year’s resolution in the past.

Don’t be discouraged. Here is a list of the top financial New Year’s resolutions to make for 2022, plus a game plan for making them a reality.

1. Make a realistic budget and stick to it: The fact that we’re on pace to end 2021 with over $950 billion in credit card debt is a bit less surprising when you consider that fewer than five in 10 adults have a budget. In short, missed payments and credit score damage is in our future if we don’t cut back, which requires re-thinking how we allocate our money.

2. Pay bills right after receiving your paycheck: Taking care of monthly obligations before letting yourself indulge in any luxury expenses is a helpful budgeting strategy. It gives you a better sense of what you can truly afford and what you can’t. It also helps you avoid ever having a late payment reported to the major credit bureaus, which is one of the easiest ways to damage your credit score.

3. Add one month’s pay to your Eemergency fund: Almost half of Americans do not have a rainy-day fund. Like someone without insurance, people who lack an emergency fund are tempting fate, putting themselves at risk of financial catastrophe in the event of unexpected unemployment or major medical expenses. A lot of people found that out the hard way over the last few years. Building up some reserves should be one of the first orders of business for any financial makeover.

4. Get an A in financial literacy: Financial literacy levels in this country are far too low, and they’re headed in the wrong direction. As of 2021, roughly 43% of Americans grade their financial know-how at a “C” or below, according to the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. In 2010, that figure was at 34%.

Your goal should be to get at least an A- by the time 2023 rolls around.

5. Make sure you have enough insurance for a catastrophe: COVID has shown just how fragile and precious life is. And if other people depend on you, the pandemic should illustrate the importance of making sure those people are taken care of, even if you’re not around or able to work. In particular, that means taking steps such as purchasing life insurance and disability insurance, in addition to making sure you have enough health insurance coverage. Hopefully, your family won’t need to file any claims for a very long time, but it’s better to be prepared.

6. Focus on physical health, given its strong connection to financial health: There is a clear connection between physical, emotional and financial health, and it was particularly apparent in 2021. For starters, the average person spends about $5,177 on healthcare each year. Money and the economy are also our biggest sources of stress, according to the American Psychological Association. And people who get regular exercise tend to have better credit scores.

7. Look for a better job: Sometimes, we get so caught up in spending less and saving more that we forget to address the other side of the equation: how much we earn. But the benefits of finding a higher-paying job could actually end up outweighing everything else put together.

The COVID pandemic also illustrates how impactful finding the right remote job opportunity can be. Not only does working remotely allow you to save on commuting costs and avoid risking your health, but it also gives you more freedom to choose where you want to live. And moving somewhere with a low cost of living would, in turn, stretch your money a lot further.

This is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment or financial advice. Please consult your investment and financial professional(s) regarding your unique situation.

Ruedi is a Regional Marketing Specialist with Savant Wealth Management in Bloomington.

