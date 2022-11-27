Ruedi: Financial moves help you prepare for a job loss

Twitter. Meta. Amazon. Salesforce. These corporate behemoths are among the latest to announce massive layoffs in recent weeks, due in part to aggressive hiring during the pandemic and a slowdown in e-commerce activity. As the Fed struggles to right the economy, even more layoffs are possible. If you’re in an industry where whispers of potential layoffs are growing louder, it can’t hurt to prepare financially — as well as emotionally — for a possible pink slip.
To do now
1. Assess your emergency fund. While there’s no “right” amount to have in your emergency fund, it’s not a bad idea to have at least three to six months’ worth of expenses saved, and potentially more if you anticipate a lengthy job search.
Consider setting some additional money from your paycheck aside now to augment your emergency fund, just in case, and if you don’t have one, there’s no better time to start saving. Try to automate deposits from your paycheck to a savings account so you aren’t tempted to spend.
Even having a few weeks’ expenses covered can help reduce your stress level if you’re laid off.
2. Spend less. Like many people, you probably have subscriptions you no longer use, memberships you could drop, or little luxuries you could easily live without. Take time now to look at your expenses and strategize ways to save, including postponing any major purchases, such as a home, a car or a vacation.
One option could be to plan your budget cuts in tiers, eliminating superfluous items now to save money, while planning larger cuts if you lose your job.
3. Pay down debt if you can. If you have a line of credit or credit card debt, look for ways to pay it down, or look for credit cards with lower interest rates that allow you to transfer your balance. Then, make a plan for how you will continue to pay these obligations if you lose your job.
4. Look at other ways to make money. Do you have a favorite hobby or particular expertise that you could turn into a side hustle without causing a conflict with your employer?
If you’ve ever considered working for yourself, now could be a good time to create a business plan, start networking, and seek out potential customers. If you do lose your job, your side hustle could become your next career move.
For people in their 50s or 60s, blurring the lines between work and retirement can be a great way to transition from full-time work to work on their terms. As Savant’s chief innovation officer, Rob Morrison, noted in 2020, a “victory lap” career could be a rewarding next step for those at a career crossroads.
5. Talk to your financial adviser about your options. Your financial adviser can help provide guidance on how to budget, the tax implications and potential penalties for accessing money from your investment portfolio or retirement account, and prioritizing and managing your debt.
If you lose your job
1. Understand the terms of your separation. Depending on your company and position, you may receive a severance package upon termination, and you may need to sign paperwork agreeing to accept the terms of the severance.
If you are 40 or older, you must receive 21 days to consider the company’s offer, according to SHRM.
Discuss any issues with an attorney before agreeing to sign.
2. Consider your health insurance options. You may be able to continue on your employer’s plan through COBRA for up to 18 months after your termination, but since you would assume the full cost of the premium, this may prove to be too expensive.
If your spouse has insurance benefits through his or her job, you may be able to gain coverage as a dependent. Alternatively, you could seek coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace. While open enrollment for this coverage generally takes place in the fall, loss of a job and insurance coverage would make you eligible for a special enrollment period.
3. Apply for unemployment benefits. If you need the income right away, don’t wait to apply for unemployment, since it can take several weeks to start receiving benefits. You can find a list of state unemployment offices through the U.S. Department of Labor’s website.
4. Revisit spending. With a potential severance, side hustle, and unemployment benefits, you may not need to make further spending cuts immediately, but start now to identify both your short- and long-term needs, and budget accordingly. If you created a tiered system for trimming expenses, revisit it to make sure the list is still accurate, and consider when to progress to your next tier.
5. Revisit your life and financial goals. A major change in your life can bring an opportunity for personal reflection. Are you in the right career? What would make you feel fulfilled at this stage of your life?
Discuss your thoughts with your spouse or significant other, and then consider meeting with your financial adviser to discuss any changes in your plans.
Layoffs and job losses can seem scary if you don’t have a plan in place to manage your finances without a steady paycheck. But losing a job can also present new opportunities you might not have considered before now. If you find yourself among the tens of thousands of tech workers now looking for a job, keep an open mind. Your next career move may be your best yet.
This is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized financial advice. Please consult your financial professional regarding your unique situation.
Just got laid off? Do these 5 things before you leave
Intro
Mass layoffs are back in the news.
January was particularly brutal for journalists. Buzzfeed announced it was reducing its workforce by 15%. Verizon cut about 7% of media division staff. And Gannett, the nation's largest newspaper chain, slashed dozens of jobs across the country.
Hearing the news that you've just been laid off can be a devastating blow. If you end up on the wrong side of a pink slip, give yourself a minute to collect your thoughts. But before you take your severance check and walk out the door, make sure you're getting everything you deserve and protecting your interests.
1. Ask about all your pay
Find out when you will receive your last paycheck, and make sure it's the correct amount.
Next, look into your unused vacation days. While there is no federal law that requires unused vacation to be paid out at termination, and state laws differ, many companies will pay you for accrued unused vacation days. Others explicitly say they won't. So dig up your employee handbook and make sure you know exactly what you're entitled to.
2. Hold off on signing for your severance
Don't sign anything right away. First you want to make sure you know exactly what you're signing. Plus, you might be able to negotiate for more.
"You are stunned," said Donna Ballman, an employee attorney in Florida. "Losing your job is as devastating as losing a family member — the trauma is real. You wouldn't sign something the minute you find out you lost a family member."
Severance agreements are designed to protect the company, noted Gregg Zeff, an employment lawyer in Philadelphia. They can include nondisclosure agreements and clauses that strip the company of any wrongdoing and prohibit a worker from suing.
"When you get a package, unless it's everything you wanted and more, you should contact a lawyer — there is no one protecting you," Zeff said.
You might be able to negotiate a better severance package, if you have some leverage.
"If your negotiation is 'please be nice to me,' sometimes that works," said Ballman. "Better yet, look for some potential claims you might have that could give you leverage to negotiate."
Ask for the reasoning of the layoffs and review who is getting eliminated: Are all the workers over age 50 getting laid off? Were you told it was a "last in, first out" situation, but you've been there for a decade, and are pregnant?
If you think you're being singled out due to race, age, sex or national origin, Ballman advised noting the ways you believe you've been treated differently. Any potential discrimination claims can bolster negotiations for a better severance package.
Always ask for a copy of anything you signed to keep for your own records.
If the company isn't willing to budge on the numbers in the severance package, there are other things you can ask for, according to Jay Zweig, a partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner law firm. He suggested asking for a letter of recommendation, outplacement services or a set period of time for how long your company email or voicemail will remain functional.
3. Make sure you're eligible for unemployment
If you were laid off without cause, you will likely qualify for unemployment insurance.
Sometimes, a company might ask an employee to resign during layoffs. Don't do that unless the severance package is worth it to you, advised Ballman.
While state laws vary, resigning can make you ineligible to collect unemployment benefits in some states.
And don't hesitate to file for unemployment insurance.
"The process takes some time, so you do not want to delay that process," said Nancy Karas, a business consultant and a coach at outplacement services firm GetFive.
"People feel bad about taking unemployment, but you shouldn't — you have earned it. It is temporary, and it is a base to help you move forward."
Keep in mind though, some states don't allow you to get unemployment insurance while you're receiving severance pay.
4. Make sure your health insurance is covered
Ask how long your health insurance plan will remain in place. You're likely already covered through the end of the month at least, but then you need to find out what your continuity options are.
"A lot of companies try to cut off the day you are fired, but unless it's the last day of the month, they shouldn't be doing that because you probably paid through the month," said Ballman.
Some companies will offer extended health insurance along with severance pay. But if you are losing your health insurance, most employers have to send you a COBRA notice. COBRA allows former employees to continue their health insurance plan for a set period of time, but they will be paying 100% of the premium. Eligible employees can get up to 18 months of coverage. You can also shop for an individual health care plan on the state or federal exchanges.
5. Take your savings with you
If you have a company sponsored 401(k), you have a few options for what to do with it after your exit.
You can roll the money into an IRA, which can offer more flexibility than a company plan.
Sometimes you can also roll over the older 401(k) into your new employer's plan and keep all your savings in one place.
There's also the option of taking a cash distribution, but be prepared to be hit with hefty penalties and tax consequences if you aren't of retirement age.
Funds in a health savings account (HSA) are yours to keep after you leave the company, and you might be able to continue adding money to it after the lay off, as long as you have an HSA-eligible health plan.
A flexible spending account is another story. You can't use money in an FSA or contribute more after you've parted ways with your employer, but you might still be able to file a claim for whatever money is left in your account. Ask your employer what your options are.