Ruedi: Explore Roth IRA conversion opportunities

Twenty-five years ago, the Roth IRA was created under the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997. The law established an investment vehicle by which Americans could put away money on an after-tax basis to capitalize on tax-free withdrawals later in life. With the current state of the economy and depressed stock market values the “Roth conversion” is again a popular subject for investors and those in the financial media. Individual circumstances dictate if Roth conversions are ultimately appropriate but given the current climate, they may be timely for investors.

Roth conversion basics

Electing to engage in a Roth IRA conversion simply means an investor is choosing pay taxes at today’s rates on a portion of their funds held in tax-qualified accounts such as a traditional IRA or 401(k). Converted amounts grow tax free while in the Roth IRA. If certain requirements are satisfied, funds can be withdrawn from the Roth IRA without being subject to additional taxes or penalties.

Conversions during market downturns

When investment values pull back during periods of market decline as we saw earlier this year, Roth conversion can be beneficial. An investor can transfer shares of stock or mutual funds from their IRA into a Roth IRA at lower market values in hopes any subsequent rebound will come in a more tax advantaged way.

Investors report the market values at time of conversion as income, but possibly at a substantially lower amount than it would have been weeks or months earlier. Investors should plan to cover the tax impact of that conversion with outside savings rather than withholding a portion of the converted funds that would ultimately reduce the amount going into the Roth IRA.

Extension of required minimum distribution age

The Secure Act passed at the end of 2019 extended the age that investors are forced to begin taking withdrawals from qualified accounts. With the current age pushed out now to age 72 before taxable distributions are required, there could be an longer window for households to show a reduced amounts of taxable income. This may allow for conversions to occur at lower tax rates.

Current tax rates set to expire in 2025

Many of the provisions in the most recent tax law known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are set to expire in 2025. If these lower tax rates aren’t extended or made permanent in the coming years, it will mean investors likely will pay higher income tax rates on future IRA or 401(k) withdrawals. Planning for conversions over the next few years could reduce the overall amount of taxes paid during the course of retirement.

Converting to Roth IRA before Medicare

Often, investors overlook the additional consequences of having large IRA balances. Many understand that with larger balances come larger required distributions and thus reportable income. However, they fail to account how that extra income might also impact their Medicare premium payments.