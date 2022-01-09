RUEDI: Don’t miss out on free money

The economy is continuing to rebound from the pandemic and employers are beginning to fill vacant positions again. Business conditions are still very fragile, traditional compensation is at best stagnant or possibly even less compared pre-pandemic conditions. So as employees return to work looking to make up for lost wages or replenish savings, how can they get back on track? Start by looking beyond the traditional salary and bonus plans. Many employers offer other benefits that equate to additional real money in employees’ pockets.

Employer Matching Contributions to Retirement Plans

Many workplace retirement plans have an employer “matching” component. It can be structured in several ways, but the essence is an employer will contribute to an employee’s retirement savings plan account up to a certain amount if the employee contributes a certain amount of their own money to the plan. This is essentially free or added compensation to the employee who takes advantage of this provision. The money can’t be used immediately since it is earmarked for retirement, but it is a great way to build bigger balances to be used later in life. Keep in mind, most plans have a length of service, or “vesting” requirement on any funds contributed by the employer. If an employee were to leave the company before becoming fully vested, they may forfeit a portion of the employer contributed funds. At minimum, aim to contribute an amount that maximizes any employer contributions to the accounts.

Employer Contributions to Health Savings Plans

Beyond traditional retirement plans, many companies that offer health insurance benefits may also contribute to a health savings plan for an employee. Health Savings Plans (HSAs) are available to anyone in what is deemed a high deductible health insurance plan. Employees can fund the HSA up to certain limits each year by deferring directly from their income. Employers may also contribute to the HSA on the employees’ behalf. If used for qualified health expenses, funds can be withdrawn from the HSA with out being taxed. Participating in an HSA offers employees a tax advantaged way to pay for everyday medical expenses.

Reduced Health Insurance Premiums for Employees

Some employers will be offered reduced health insurance premiums to employees who demonstrate healthy lifestyles. Having a documented annual physical and routine bloodwork checked could entitle the employee to reduced costs. The company wants to incentivize their workforce to be health conscious in hopes it will reduce the overall costs to administer the health plan. In addition to routine medical care, some larger employers negotiate reduced membership fees to health clubs.

While these benefits aren’t direct increases to an employee’s salary, they do represent meaningful increases to their financial well-being. In today’s challenging work environment, employees can’t afford to overlook these valuable areas that equate to free money from employers.

Ruedi is a financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management, Bloomington.

