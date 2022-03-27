RUEDI: Benefits of choosing an HSA plan

With tax season upon us, it is vital to look at every opportunity to save on our tax bill. Perhaps one of the best instruments to help us do that is a Health Savings Account (HSA).

A health savings account can help you lower your taxes, pay for healthcare more easily and even save for retirement.

HSAs are only available with high-deductible health plans. You can use HSA funds to pay for eligible health care expenses and for out-of-pocket costs your health plan doesn’t cover.

1. Save on taxes

Your contributions are deposited into your HSA account before taxes. The money you save to your HSA lowers your taxable income — meaning you might lower your tax bill.

Examples:

You’re a college student

Your tax bracket: 10%

Your HSA contribution: $25/month ($300/year)

You save: $30 per year in taxes (10% of $300 = $30)

You’re a young professional

Your tax bracket: 15%

Your HSA contribution: $100/month ($1200/year)

You save: $180 per year in taxes (15% of $1200 = $180)

You’re a retirement-bound professional

Your tax bracket: 25%

Your HSA contribution: $300/month ($3,600/year)

You save: $900 per year in taxes (25% of $3,600 = $900)

2. Reduce your medical expenses

Use your HSA funds to pay coinsurance, copays, and your deductible (all tax-free). You can also use HSA funds to pay for some costs your plan doesn’t cover, like dental care, orthodontia, contacts, and eyeglasses.

Make sure that you only use HSA money for eligible expenses, or you will pay taxes and a penalty on the money that was used to pay for non-eligible items. The penalty no longer applies starting at age 65.

3. Your money works harder in an HSA

Money in your HSA account earns tax-free interest. Any unused HSA funds roll over to the next year. You can spend your HSA dollars on eligible health care expenses or save and invest them for the future.

4. You're in control

You decide when and how to spend or save the money in your HSA. The money is yours forever. It doesn’t expire, and you can take it with you if you change jobs or switch to another high-deductible health plan.

5. An HSA is an investment

You can invest a portion of your HSA balance in mutual funds, stocks, and bonds. Generally, this option is available only when you maintain a certain account balance.

6. Save for retirement

You can use your HSA to save for retirement. At age 65, you can use the funds for any purpose without a penalty. The money you take out to pay for eligible healthcare expenses continues to be tax free. You also can take money out for other reasons without paying a penalty.

Make sure to check with your employer to find out if they offer this option. Taking advantage of all opportunities like this can help lower your tax bill. With inflation on the rise, we need every dollar we can get.

Ruedi is a Regional Marketing Specialist with Savant Wealth Management in Bloomington.

