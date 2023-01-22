Ruedi: 529 savings plans can help fund college for grandchildren

It’s easy for grandparents to spoil their grandchildren with presents, visits and cash in their birthday cards. But if you want to make a longer-term impact, consider giving 529 college savings accounts.

529 account benefits

A 529 account is a tax-advantaged savings plan designed to encourage saving for future education costs. States, state agencies and educational institutions sponsor 529s, which are authorized by Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code.

Some of the benefits include tax savings at contribution (in some states), during the lifetime of the account, and at distribution. Few accounts in the personal finance toolbelt offer this type of preferential tax treatment.

While no limit exists on annual contributions to these accounts, remember these two key facts: First, contributions are considered gifts and subject to relevant taxes when they exceed set limits. Second, The IRS limits the total you can contribute because the amount you deposit into the account should equal the amount the beneficiary would spend on an education.

Expanded use of 529 funds

Because of new laws that expand the uses for 529 accounts, the funds can now pay for private and public universities, graduate schools, trade schools and even K-12 education. If you use 529 contributions for elementary education, the withdrawal limit is lower and can only apply toward tuition.

Depending on who owns the 529 account — student, parent or grandparent — withdrawals to pay early years of education can impact the eligibility and amount of aid received in the future. As a workaround, you may want to consider delaying any distributions until at least the third semester into a four-year college degree because the federal aid program only looks at income from the past two years.

Beginning with the 2024-25 school year, withdrawals from grandparent-owned 529s will no longer adversely impact their students' eligibility for need-based financial aid.

Summary

Helping a grandchild with college expenses is a wonderful gift. Just make sure that you are aware of the rules and regulations before you make that contribution or take that distribution. Be sure to consult with your financial adviser and tax preparer about your unique situation.