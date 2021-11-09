Rivian taking orders for delivery vans, expected to go public Wednesday

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive Inc., which is expected to go public this week, will begin taking orders for its electric delivery vans next year for delivery in 2023.

A new portion of the website that went live late last week says customers can place fleet orders starting next year through a platform system FleetOS

The Irvine, California-based company, founded in 2009, is building 100,000 custom electric delivery vans for Amazon, in addition to its sport-utility and truck line. Rivian has converted the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal for production and has about 3,100 employees there.

Amazon is a major investor in the company and in 2019 partnered with Rivian on the van project, ordering 100,000 vehicles through 2024.

In an October filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Rivian said: "We expect to gain rich experiences from what we believe will become the largest centrally managed EV fleet in the world. Through our work with Amazon, we believe we will be well-positioned to leverage our learnings to build capabilities that will accelerate our progress towards a leadership position in the commercial vehicle market and our deployment of new business models."

The filing calls FleetOS a "proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform."

The Wall Street Journal and other outlets on Tuesday said the company is planning to go public on Wednesday.

The October SEC filing said it is seeking a valuation of about $60 billion in its upcoming IPO. That could raise about $8 million.

Last week, a former Rivian marketing executive filed a gender discrimination against the company. Laura Schwab said she was fired after telling human resources there was a “toxic bro culture” in the company.

The company has not responded to the allegations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0