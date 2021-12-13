Rivian R1T pickup named 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year

NORMAL — The 2022 Rivian R1T pickup has been named the 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year.

The magazine each year recognizes trend-setting vehicles with its awards.

"Rivian has forced both the industry and the market to reassess expectations. The R1T, however, is not just an intellectual exercise; it is at its core a good truck by traditional definitions, too," MotorTrend wrote.

Rivian, based in Southern California, assembles its vehicles in Normal. The R1T is the first mass-produced electric truck in the American market. The company also is producing a sport-utility vehicle and delivery vehicle.

The company went public on Nov. 10.

The Ram 1500 TRX was the 2021 Truck of the Year.

The Car of the Year is the Lucid Air, an electric vehicle developed by California-based Lucid Motors.

