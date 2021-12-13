 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Rivian R1T pickup named 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year

  • 0

President Joe Biden said he'll survey tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday, after a swarm of twisters swept through the state last week killing dozens. He spoke to reporters in the Oval Office.

NORMAL — The 2022 Rivian R1T pickup has been named the 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year.

The magazine each year recognizes trend-setting vehicles with its awards. 

"Rivian has forced both the industry and the market to reassess expectations. The R1T, however, is not just an intellectual exercise; it is at its core a good truck by traditional definitions, too," MotorTrend wrote.

Rivian, based in Southern California, assembles its vehicles in Normal. The R1T is the first mass-produced electric truck in the American market. The company also is producing a sport-utility vehicle and delivery vehicle. 

The company went public on Nov. 10.

Bloomberg and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported last week that Rivian is planning to announce a new assembly and battery plant in Georgia this week.

The Ram 1500 TRX was the 2021 Truck of the Year. 

The Car of the Year is the Lucid Air, an electric vehicle developed by California-based Lucid Motors. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Biden to survey tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Biden to survey tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News