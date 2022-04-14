Rivian hires sustainability officer on its way to carbon neutrality

IRVINE, Calif. — Rivian Automotive announced Thursday the electric vehicle company has hired its first chief sustainability officer.

Anisa Kamadoli Costa will start April 18 and will be responsible for Rivian’s “sustainability roadmap” for the business and its products, company officials said.

“Sustainability is at the core of Rivian’s mission and with this important addition to the leadership team, the company’s structure reflects that,” said Rose Marcario, board member and chair of Rivian’s planet and policy committee. “We’re giving the natural world, our communities and future generations a seat at the table, which is fundamental as we work to build a more livable world.”

Costa was previously chief sustainability officer at Tiffany & Co. and chairman and president of the Tiffany & Co. Foundation.

In her new role, Costa will report to founder and CEO R.J. Scaringe and lead Forever, Rivian’s foundation that was established upon its initial public offering in November.

"We could not be more thrilled to welcome Anisa to our leadership team,” Scaringe said. “Across the organization, she will help us integrate environmental and social impact into our decisions. The sustainability strategies we set today will have lasting influence on our company and our world, and Anisa's mindset positions her extremely well to lead and drive these critical activities."

Costa’s work will be part of Rivian’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2028 in its own operations and carbon neutrality by 2032 in its full value chain from suppliers to owner vehicle charging, according to a statement from the company.

Costa will oversee the accounting of carbon emissions and other metrics, ensuring data can drive companywide decisions, including those related to product design, manufacturing, energy and charging infrastructure, material sourcing, responsible mining and waste management.

She will work with Forever to facilitate grants dedicated to “high-impact climate initiatives that include preserving and restoring wildlands, waterways, and oceans, and protecting the critical biodiversity needed for our planet’s long-term survival.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.