Rivian expected to go public Wednesday

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive Inc.'s anticipated initial public offering date has arrived.

NASDAQ lists Wednesday as the expected IPO date for the electric vehicle startup, which has converted the former Mitsubishi factory in Normal into an assembly plant.

The exchange as of Tuesday evening listed 135 million shares with a price of $72 to $74, for an offer amount of $11.5 billion. Initially, Rivian priced the stock at $57 to $62.

"It's pretty exciting that they're going public," Normal Mayor Chris Koos said on Tuesday. "It really gives them an opportunity to grow their company with some additional capital."

He added, "I think Rivian has set a tone for manufacturing in this community. People are paying attention to it all over the United States."

A Rivian spokesman did not immediately respond to questions on Tuesday.

Rivian, headquartered in Southern California, in 2017 bought the 600-acre Normal factory for production. The plant can produce up to 150,000 vehicles annually.

The company is building the R1S sport-utility vehicle and R1T truck line, as well as 100,000 custom electric vehicles for Amazon. The R1T starts at $67,500 and the R1S starts at $70,000.

Amazon in a recent SEC filing disclosed it owned about a 20% equity stake in Rivian as of Sept. 30.

Rivian also is taking orders for its electric delivery vans next year, for delivery in 2023. A new portion of the Rivian website that went live late last week says customers can place fleet orders starting next year through a platform system FleetOS

In an October filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Rivian said: "We expect to gain rich experiences from what we believe will become the largest centrally managed EV fleet in the world. Through our work with Amazon, we believe we will be well-positioned to leverage our learnings to build capabilities that will accelerate our progress towards a leadership position in the commercial vehicle market and our deployment of new business models."

The IPO comes as the Pritzker administration seeks to position Illinois as a leader in electric vehicles. Lawmakers recently passed the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois (REV) Act, which gives tax credits to businesses in the EV sector.

“I am working very hard on making sure that we’re attracting electric vehicle manufacturers and suppliers to the state of Illinois,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a news conference last week. “So that’s something we worked very hard on, talking to those suppliers and manufacturers directly to figure out, what is it that they would like to see us do?”

Earlier this year, Montreal-based Lion Electric Co. announced plans to build electric buses and trucks in Joliet. The company is getting a $7.9 million tax credit.

The Biden administration has also called for additional investments in EVS. About $7.5 billion in federal grants are being used to build a national network of charging stations.

The Nasdaq listing says Rivian haf 9,195 employees as of Oct. 31.

