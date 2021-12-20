Rivian delivers first SUVs from Normal factory

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive on Monday said the company made the first deliveries of its all-electric R1S sport-utility vehicle from the Normal factory to Chief Financial Officer Claire McDonough and CEO R.J. Scaringe.
"We’re working towards ramping production over the next few months on our way to full volume production. Thanks to our team for all the hard work to make it happen!" the company said on social media.
The California-based EV maker launched the R1T pickup truck in September and has delivered 11 of those vehicles, according to a quarterly filing made last week. A total of 71,000 trucks are ordered, the filing said.
Rivian reported it lost $2.23 billion for the first nine months of the year as production started on the truck.
A electric delivery vehicle line is also being developed.
The company last week also announced plans to build a factory in Georgia. Production at the new plant is projected to start in 2024, with capacity of 400,000 vehicles per year.
Additional expansions are planned at the plant in west Normal as well, the filing said.
